The Big Picture Embrace the monstrous beauty of Godzilla Minus One with the new Ichibansho figure, capturing his iconic atomic breath stance.

At $120 USD, this highly detailed and screen-accurate figure is a must-have for die-hard fans of the classic franchise.

While waiting for a potential sequel to Godzilla Minus One, collectors can add this standout piece to their display shelf.

Kaiju fans can soon look forward to a new piece to add to their collection. The official Godzilla website has revealed a sneak peek at the upcoming Godzilla Minus One figure from Ichibansho, showcasing the King of the Monsters ready to unleash his atomic breath. The figure is currently available for pre-order until March 12, with an expected shipping window this October.

Based on the character’s design from last year’s smash hit Godzilla Minus One, the figure features a highly detailed sculpt that accurately portrays its film counterpart. However, the most notable aspect of the figure is its atomic breath-ready stance, with its back spikes depicted in an eye-catching translucent blue that will serve as a standout piece on any collector’s shelf. And it looks like Godzilla isn’t messing around as the figure features a terrifying face sculpt that highlights his glowing eyes and mouth.

Standing at 7.9 inches tall, the bulky figure is available for a hefty price tag of $120 USD, which puts it in approximately the same price range as other Godzilla toys released by Ichibansho. However, with the highly detailed and screen-accurate depiction of the character, the large investment could certainly be worth it for many die-hard fans looking for a show-off display in their collection. However, for fans looking for a less expensive Minus One figure, Bandai has also previously released a line of toys relating to the film.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Sets the Stage for a New Direction in the Franchise

Close

While Godzilla continues to dominate alongside Kong in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, the release of Minus One last year has certainly brought a new life to the franchise. Produced by Toho, the original studio behind the character, Godzilla Minus One dominated the big screen during the holiday season to critical acclaim, earning a 98% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a monstrous box office run. The movie would go on to earn over $107 million at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese Godzilla film. There is still no word yet on when the film is expected to receive a home media release domestically. However, fans can potentially expect more from the new iteration of the character, as director Takashi Yamazaki previously stated he is interested in a sequel, teasing that another monster could be thrown into the mix. Until then, collectors can fully embrace the arrival of the latest figure from the classic franchise.

Ichibansho’s Godzilla Minus One figure is now available for fans to pre-order here. Check out the official look at the brand-new toy above.