The Big Picture The Super7 X account reveals a highly detailed Godzilla figure based on the Godzilla Minus One film, capturing the character's destructive glory.

The Minus One figure is the most detailed rendition yet in the Super7 Toho Ultimates line, featuring interchangeable heads and articulation for fans to pose as desired.

Godzilla Minus One reboot brings the franchise back to its original roots, receiving praise for its tone, visual effects, and anti-war message.

The King of the Monsters has officially stomped back into the big screen following the release of Godzilla Minus One. As fans head to theaters this weekend to experience an onslaught of epic kaiju action, the official Super7 X account has revealed a first look at their upcoming tie-in figure for the film, which showcases everyone’s favorite movie monster in all his destructive glory.

The figure, which is now available for fans to pre-order, depicts Godzilla in his latest design, with highly detailed scales mixed with a screen-accurate dark gray color scheme. Standing at 8" tall and 14" long, according to the official Godzilla website, the toy perfectly captures the terror of the Minus One rendition of the character, with piercing yellow eyes and razor-sharp teeth. The figure will be available for $85 USD.

The figure is the latest from Super7’s Toho Ultimates line, following in the footsteps of large-scaled screen-accurate toys. However, unlike previous releases, the latest Minus One figure appears to be their most detailed rendition yet, bolstered by the film’s more animalistic design. Similar to other toys in the line, Super7’s Minus One figure will come with interchangeable roaring and neutral heads alongside articulation for any fan to pose to their liking.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Brings Toho’s Long-Running Franchise Back to its Original Roots

Image via Toho

Set in post-World War II Japan, Godzilla Minus One serves as a reboot of the franchise and centers on the titular monster’s first arrival, leveling the already defeated country into a negative state. Takashi Yamazaki directs the film and additionally serves as screenwriter and VFX supervisor. Reviews for the film have, so far, been extremely positive, earning a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Praise has been directed at the film’s tone, visual effects, and anti-war message, bringing the franchise back to its darker and political origins.

In addition to Godzilla Minus One, fans of the franchise still have more to look forward to as Legendary’s MonsterVerse continues to expand with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, an original series from Apple TV+. However, the hype doesn’t end there as the MonsterVerse is set to make its big-screen return next year with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, slated to be released on April 12, 2024. With so much in store for the character, Godzilla fans certainly have a lot to be excited about for the next few months.

Godzilla Minus One is now playing in theaters, here's everything you need to know about the movie. Check out the official image of the upcoming Super7 toy below.

Image via Super7