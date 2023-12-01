The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One is the biggest IMAX opening ever for a live-action Japanese film in Japan, and it's now thriving in theaters across the U.S.

The film has received exceptional reviews, breaking Rotten Tomatoes score records for the Godzilla franchise, with a 96% Tomatometer and 97% Audience Score.

The movie explores deep themes beyond kaiju action, delving into the emotional devastation of WWII survivors and criticizing the Japanese government's post-war failures. It highlights the power of people uniting against a common threat - Godzilla.

Godzilla Minus One — which was released in Japan on November 3, 2023, and made history by becoming the biggest IMAX opening ever for a live-action Japanese title in Japan — is now riding high in theaters all over the U.S. Toho has released a final trailer of the film — the purpose of which is to rake in all those (with good reviews and great graphics) who have been planning to watch the film but haven’t yet been able to. The trailer features quotes from entertainment publications about how good the film is and various snippets from the film that spotlight the massive 500 ft. kaiju and the destruction it has unleashed on a nuclear war-ridden Japan.

Godzilla Minus One, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, is Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film and overall 37th film entry in the Godzilla franchise. It is a standalone film, is not linked to any previous installments, and will set up its own continuation if it does. Godzilla Minus One has been so well received that it has broken major Rotten Tomatoes score records for the franchise — with a 96% Tomatometer and 97% Audience Score. Over at IMDB, the film has taken a bow of 8.4 ratings from over 2000 voters.

The film is a significant addition to the Godzilla franchise and explores themes far beyond the typical kaiju action. It's a war movie set primarily after World War II and delves into the emotional devastation of those who survived the war's atrocities. The film opens with Koichi Shikishima, a Japanese kamikaze pilot, landing on Odo Island under false pretenses, only to face Godzilla's destruction. This sets up his journey of guilt, trauma, and eventual confrontation with Godzilla. Another key theme is the disillusionment of public with the Japanese government post-WWII, criticizing its failures and highlighting the power of people uniting against a common threat — Godzilla.

All the Box Office Records ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Has Made So Far

Close

Godzilla Minus One has been able to break records not just at Rotten Tomatoes but has set new benchmarks at the box office by earning $3 million on its opening day, marking the highest opening day revenue for any Godzilla film, including those in the MonsterVerse. In Japan, in addition to the biggest IMAX debut for a live-action Japanese film, the film earned $1.2 million from just 49 screens, a milestone that places it among Japan's highest openings for live-action and local titles.

Better yet, in the U.S. — the film's early screenings grossed $2.1 million between Wednesday and Thursday, surpassing the entire U.S. theatrical run of Shin Godzilla ($1.9 million). It also set a record for the biggest preview earnings for a non-English-speaking live-action movie in the country.

Godzilla Minus One is currently running in theaters all over the U.S. Check out the final trailer of the film below: