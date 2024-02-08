The Big Picture "Godzilla Minus One" is an epic drama that revisits the legendary monster's origins after World War II, with stunning visuals and a captivating story. #MustSee

Catch the last chance to experience the magnitude of this Oscar-nominated film on the big screen at Landmark Theatres in Los Angeles. Limited seating available. #OscarContender

Don't miss out on the exclusive Q&A with filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki after the screening. Get your tickets now for this special event. #FilmmakerInsight

Our FYC screening series with Landmark Theatres continues with Takashi Yamazaki’s epic drama, Godzilla Minus One. Now nominated for an Academy Award and the highest-grossing Japanese live-action in the U.S., Collider is excited to offer fans of the film and those who weren’t able to catch it in theaters another opportunity to see the striking visuals on the silver screen again. Following the credits, we’ll host an exclusive Q&A with Yamazaki you won’t want to miss out on. Check out the full details below.

Godzilla Minus One has swept across cinemas, leaving audiences in awe in its wake. A return to the sinister nature of the monster’s origins in Toho’s 1954 Godzilla, we’re taken back to the days following the devastation of World War II. Japan is in a time of crisis, still taking stock of the destruction, when the behemoth Godzilla, warped and made more deadly by nuclear testing, threatens to level what’s left of kamikaze pilot, Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) and young mother, Noriko Oishi’s (Minami Hamabe) home.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Screening Details

Now nominated for an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, this may be one of the last opportunities to appreciate the magnitude of Godzilla Minus One on the big screen. As one colossus makes room for another, Yamazaki’s feature is leaving cinemas early, so if you’re in the Los Angeles area, join us on Monday, February 19 at the Landmark Theatres Sunset for this very special screening. The film will begin at 3pm, followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, hosted by our very own Steve Weintraub.

What Are the Other Best Visual Effects Nominees?

Celebrated for its stunning effects, Yamazaki and the VFX team, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, are now Oscar nominees, joining the ranks of 2023’s best in regard to breathtaking effects. The contenders also include Gareth Edwards’ innovative sci-fi, The Creator; James Gunn’s MCU farewell, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Christopher McQuarrie’s action-packed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon.

How to Get Tickets for ‘Godzilla Minus One’

To purchase tickets for this event, hit this link. Seating is limited, so don’t miss out on this special opportunity to catch an Oscar contender on the big screen, followed by a conversation with the filmmaker.

Be sure to check out our other FYC screenings: The Teachers’ Lounge, Perfect Days, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and keep an eye out for more as we near the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10.