The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One has crossed a significant milestone, surpassing $100 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Japanese language films in history.

The film explores themes of grief, trauma, and recovering from war, resonating with audiences and receiving critical acclaim for its tone and characterisation.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One combines its limited budget with impressive effects, contributing to its success at the global box office.

Godzilla Minus One has crossed a hugely significant milestone as the film continues to make history as one of the highest grossing Japanese language films in domestic box office history. Following a weekend when the movie became the first since 2019's Parasite to cross the $50 million mark at the North American box office, the movie has now smashed through the $100 million mark worldwide. The movie had already achieved the feat of overtaking Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth to become the sixth-biggest live-action foreign-language film of all time domestically. It also managed to make history by delivering the most successful debut ever for a Japanese live-action film at the domestic box office, when it grossed $11.4 million and finished at the number three spot.

Set in post-World War II Japan, the film explores the nation's struggle to rebuild after the devastation of war and the subsequent appearance of Godzilla. The narrative revolves around Kōichi Shikishima, a kamikaze pilot who, towards the end of the war in 1945, ends up on Odo Island, forsaking his national obligations. Here, he encounters Godzilla, an enormous prehistoric beast that ravages the island. Shikishima is rendered powerless against the creature and loses consciousness, with only Tachibana, the lead mechanic, surviving with him.

Upon returning home, Shikishima learns of his parents' demise in the Tokyo bombings. He grapples with the burden of survivor's guilt and takes it upon himself to care for Noriko, a young woman who also lost her parents in the bombings, and Akiko, a baby rescued by Akiko. This unlikely group forms a unique family bond. However, their lives are upended when Godzilla, now mutated and strengthened by nuclear tests, begins a series of attacks. This leads to a chain of confrontations, culminating in a plan to annihilate Godzilla through a mix of military tactics and scientific innovation.

'Godzilla Minus One' Explores Themes of Grief and Trauma

The film explores themes of grief, trauma, recovering from war and dealing with psychological horrors, while the title is a reference to Japan already being at rock bottom, or 'zero' when Godzilla arrives. The movie has received critical acclaim for its tone, characterisation, and effects on a limited budget, contributing to its success at the global box office. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One is currently playing in theaters.

