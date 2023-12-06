The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One has exceeded expectations with an $11 million gross in its first three days, setting a record for foreign-language films.

has exceeded expectations with an $11 million gross in its first three days, setting a record for foreign-language films. The film has made history by becoming the first foreign language live-action film in 19 years to top the domestic box office.

With stellar reviews and a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Godzilla Minus One is being praised as one of the best entries in the series.

Godzilla Minus One finally opened in North America this weekend after a very buzzy four weeks since the King of the Monsters made his bow on home turf in Japan. The movie exceeded expectations by grossing $11 million across its first three days of showing in cinemas as well as nearly setting a record for foreign-language titles. Godzilla Minus One had already grossed $23 million in Japan before heading to the States, giving the film a worldwide gross of around $35 million following this weekend, against an extremely frugal reported budget of $15 million.

The film has now made history by becoming the first foreign language live-action film in 19 years to sit atop the domestic box office after a stellar Monday, when it grossed $1.23 million domestically. The film also comes armed with sensational word of mouth, with spectacular critical reviews. Currently, the film is sitting at a “certified fresh” 97% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider’s Chase Hutchinson called it "among the best entries of this long-running series" in his review.

Godzilla fans are eating well at the moment, with the success of Minus One coming at the same time as Apple’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters live-action series premiering to positive response last month, while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire just released a first trailer which showcased the two titular Titans tag-teamig a new global threat.

What was the Last Foreign Language Live-Action Film to Top the Box Office?

Close

The last movie to achieve the honor of top spot at the domestic box office was Hero in August 2004. The movie, starring Jet Li, was originally released in China in October 2002. At the time, the American distribution rights were held by Miramax, but there were numerous delays. Quentin Tarantino threw his weight behind the picture, having been able to see a copy of it via import DVD, and he attached his name to promotional material for the movie which assisted greatly in attracting box office attention. Subsequently, the film was promoted as "Quentin Tarantino Presents Hero" and it debuted at #1, grossing $18 million in its opening weekend.

Godzilla Minus One is currently playing in theaters.