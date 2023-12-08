The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One earns $15.7 million in North American theaters and over $40 million worldwide in less than a week, surpassing recent releases.

Toho’s Godzilla Minus One is emerging as something of a word-of-mouth phenomenon. After delivering the biggest domestic debut for a live-action foreign-language movie in around two decades, and then following it up by becoming the first live-action foreign-language movie to top the domestic box office, Godzilla Minus One has passed a new milestone. After less than a week of release, the kaiju film has grossed $15.7 million in North American theaters, and over $40 million worldwide.

For context, this is a bigger domestic haul than those delivered by recent releases such as Next Goal Wins ($6 million), Saltburn ($7 million), and The Holdovers ($15.6 million). Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One has proven to be so popular, Toho International decided to expand its theater-count to over 2,500 locations, and to ensure that it plays theatrically until at least December 14. Globally, the movie has grossed over $42 million so far, with around $23 million coming from Japan. It should look to pass the $50 million mark this weekend.

Godzilla Minus One is no doubt getting a boost from the excellent reviews and audience reactions that it debuted to. The movie sits at a “fresh” 97% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson calling it "among the best entries of this long-running series" in his review. Godzilla Minus One also earned a solid A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which usually indicates strong legs.

'Godzilla Minus One' Is Being Hailed As One of the Best Movies of 2023

Now is a great time to be a Godzilla fan. Apple TV+ is currently airing the well-reviewed live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which serves as a prequel to the MonsterVerse movies. The shared universe began in 2014, with director Gareth Edwards’ massively successful Godzilla, and continued with Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, and with Godzilla vs. Kong in mid-pandemic 2021. Next year, fans will witness the epic team-up between Godzilla and King Kong in director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla Minus One is the 37th overall installment in the Godzilla series, and the fifth entry in the franchise’s Reiwa era. It comes seven years after the well-received Shin Godzilla, which ended its theatrical run with nearly $80 million globally in 2016. The movie is set in postwar Japan of the 1940s, and has been appreciated for its somber tone and timely social commentary. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.