The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One is on track to reach the $50 million milestone domestically, making it one of the top-grossing foreign-language films in North America.

The Kaiju film is also marching towards the $100 million mark at the global box office.

The movie has received positive reviews, with a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been praised for its thematic maturity and visual effects. It was also made on a relatively low budget compared to other blockbusters.

Proving that exclusive theatrical windows work, Toho’s word-of-mouth hit, Godzilla Minus One, is continuing its march towards a massive global box office milestone. But before it passes the coveted $100 million mark worldwide, the Kaiju film will hit the $50 million milestone domestically, making it one of the top-grossing live-action foreign-language films of all time at the North American box office.

Since its release in late November, Godzilla Minus One has grossed $49.3 million domestically. Having debuted in its home country a month prior, the movie has made another $41 million from overseas territories, for a cumulative global haul of $90 million. Godzilla Minus One should pass the 50 million mark stateside before entering its seventh weekend of release. The movie has already overtaken Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth to become the sixth-biggest live-action foreign-language film of all time domestically, and will next aim to overtake the $53 million haul posted by Korea’s Parasite, and the wuxia film Hero. If it’s lucky, it might even pass Life is Beautiful’s $57 million lifetime haul, but Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’s $128 million domestic total might be out of reach.

Godzilla Minus One made history by delivering the top debut for a Japanese live-action film at the domestic box office, when it grossed $11.4 million and finished at the number three spot. It paved the way for Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron to top the domestic box office just a week later. The Boy and the Heron has proven to be just as phenomenal a hit, having grossed nearly $40 million domestically and over $144 million worldwide so far. Godzilla Minus One, on the other hand, has grossed the majority ($32 million) of its $40 million overseas haul in Japan. Additionally, the movie has made $3.6 million in Mexico and $2.4 million in the U.K.

'Godzilla Minus One' Is One of the Best-Reviewed Blockbusters in Recent Memory

A return to roots for the long-running franchise, which began as an allegory for nuclear power in the aftermath of World War II, Godzilla Minus One is the 37th overall film in the series, and the fifth of the franchise’s Reiwa era. Set in post-war Japan, the movie has received tremendous reviews for its thematic maturity and spectacular visual effects. It sits at a “certified fresh” 98% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed blockbusters in recent memory.

Godzilla Minus One also delivered an unusually large return-on-investment, having been produced on a reported budget of $15 million. For context, director Yorgos Lanthimos’ surreal dark comedy, Poor Things, reportedly cost over twice as much, while most of the MonsterVerse movies produced by Legendary Pictures cost approximately $200 million apiece. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Godzilla Minus One

Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Rating PG-13 Main Genre Action Genres Action , Adventure , Drama Writers Takashi Yamazaki

