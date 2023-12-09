Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Godzilla Minus One.

When you watched the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer, did you ever stop and honestly ask yourself, "I wonder what Dan Stevens and Rebecca Hall are doing here?" I'm going to step in and say no, you probably didn't. If you insist that you did, I'll find that strange and silently judge you. On average, no one goes to a kaiju movie to see what the humans are up to; they are meat puppets at best, actual soul-sucking waste at worst. It's rare you get a big monster movie that actually ropes you in with the two-legged stick figures gawking at Godzilla, but we recently got a film that actually managed to do that. Praise be to Godzilla Minus One!

What is 'Godzilla Minus One'?

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One shows us a Godzilla terrorizing World War II Japan at a time when he was much more of a whispered myth than a tangible threat. Godzilla shows up to attack a base on Odo Island, where he wipes out all the machinery and all the soldiers on site, except for kamikaze pilot Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) and mechanic Sosaku Tachibana (Munekata Aoki). Shikishima had a chance to kill Godzilla with his plane, but cowardice got the better of him. This causes Tachibana to blame him for Godzilla's rampage, and they part ways. A year goes by, and Shikishima is now a minesweeper who takes care of an orphaned woman named Noriko Oishi (Minami Hamabe), who is taking care of a baby that was left behind named Akiko. When Godzilla gets woken up by nuclear testing on Bikini Atoll, and with no help coming from other countries, it's up to Shikishima and his minesweeper squad to figure out a plan to stop Godzilla from destroying Japanese cities.

'Godzilla Minus One' Spends Time With Its Characters

The actual plot of the film is admittedly predictable, and even the general character types can arguably be considered just above archetypal. Shikishima is a protagonist who's easy to root for, Noriko is the solid emotional support who helps Shikishima believe in himself, Tachibana is the antagonist who you know is going to come around in the end, and the minesweeper squad serve as likable comic relief. I wouldn't blame somebody for watching this film and shrugging it off as yet another standard kaiju flick, but I would argue what vastly improves this film over many others is that it spends time with characters who actually manage to become more interesting than they appear to be at the start. Whether through spending a lot of downtime with the characters and watching them interact and grow together with no connection to Godzilla at all, or through digging into deeper thematic material that other kaiju films tend to treat on a more surface level.

For stark contrast, look at the recent MonsterVerse projects, all of which suffer to different extents from being dragged down by the human element. Godzilla (2014) spent a lot of time with characters that wound up being paper thin and incredibly dull, save for the all too brief appearances of Juliette Binoche and Bryan Cranston. Kong: Skull Island just got a passing grade by treating its characters like attractive action figures, throwing them together against unique monster designs and luscious cinematography. Godzilla: King of the Monsters ping-ponged between 15 different characters in separate plotlines, each more annoying and awkwardly jigsaw puzzle-jammed together the longer it went on. Godzilla vs Kong came the closest to getting the balance right, giving its characters solid backstories but fast-forwarding through them, so we can get to the eyeball-popping fight scenes between Godzilla and Kong. It seems no matter what method the various creators tried, they couldn't sit still for long enough or manage to think of a characterization that served as more than plot fodder, a very "damned if you do, damned if you don't" scenario. Godzilla Minus One avoided these traps by finally putting peanut butter and chocolate into the same snack: they spent time with the characters and also had a script that gave the actors more room to make something distinct.

The Script Gives the Main Characters Full Arcs

The story of Godzilla Minus One gets a lot of its strength from giving its main characters full arcs that let you see them grow and have to deal with internal strife that isn't directly linked to Godzilla. Shikishima starts the film defined by his cowardice, as he didn't want to be a kamikaze pilot anymore, and then lives his life in shame because he couldn't step up to try and stop Godzilla. The paradox of his character arc is that both his initial need to punish himself by living a squalid life as a minesweeper and his renewed heroic drive to stop Godzilla come from his survivor's guilt, which he still has lucid nightmares about. That guilt was aggravated by Tachibana, so it creates a satisfying payoff when, later in the film, when Shikishima finds Tachibana and tells him about how he needs him for a plan to stop Godzilla, Tachibana observes and respects the growth that Shikishima has gone through as a man. It was no easy task to find Tachibana, as he had essentially been underground in the years since Godzilla's first appearance, so Tachibana knows how much dedication Shikishima had to have to even reach him.

This growth from cowardice to heroism comes in part largely due to the connection that Shikishima grows with Noriko, Akiko, and his minesweeper squad, as they grow to become a kind of makeshift family. They all have dinner together in the abandoned house that Shikishima and Noriko live in, and a strong throughline is the blossoming connection between Shikishima and Noriko. It never crosses into romantic or sexual, but there's no denying that there's a growing tenderness and appreciation for each other, to the point that the other guys tease them over seeming like a couple. This is exacerbated by Shikishima's initial insistence on being a lone wolf who doesn't see himself as worthy of human connection, to the detriment of the people around him. This is best exemplified when the crew are all having dinner together, and Akiko calls Shikishima "daddy", having grown up with him as her father figure; while this is an incredibly sweet moment that everyone else reacts to with a hushed awe, Shikishima sternly tells her he isn't her father, which is met with derision and anger. At this point in time, he had not yet learned to make peace with his past and realize that he was worthy of the love of others, and it's through him eventually lowering his defenses and opening up to Noriko about the shame he feels that he finally realizes that he's fighting Godzilla for more than just his own ego. It helps that he has his crew of boys with him to keep him in check and support him however he needs.

'Godzilla Minus One' Shows That a Strong Community Is Heroic

One member of the minesweeper squad, Noda (Hidetaka Yoshioka), comes up with a plan to stop Godzilla that involves a lot of moving parts and validation of different people's ideas. It involves using his weapons knowledge, Shikishima's flying skills, Tachibana's mechanic skills, the sailing skills of the minesweeper squad, and the surprise appearance of an armada of tug boats thanks to the efforts of a comrade who had been severely injured in a previous Godzilla attack. All combined, they lure Godzilla out into the ocean, where they drag him into the depths of the ocean by attaching large Freon tanks to his body to render him immobile, at which point Shikishima will fly an explosive directly into his mouth. While the plan works quite flawlessly, it does provide an emotional climax where we're led to believe Shikishima will kill himself by crashing into Godzilla, but he actually ejected himself at the last minute, which we don't get to initially see. He did this so that he could continue to live as a father to Akiko, especially since he was under the presumption that Noriko had died in a previous Godzilla attack. Turns out, she lived and is just very bandaged up, and he's clearly elated and relieved by this.

This conclusion winds up being much more soulful than would normally be anticipated, and even manages to sidestep the typical eye rolls that come with these types of story choices. For instance, the idea of a hero "sacrificing" their life, only to be either brought back to life or not actually sacrificing it at all, is usually a narrative cheat that feels like shallow manipulation. But here, it's clear how emotionally Shikishima is driven by his newfound attachment to the people he cares for in his life, which we'd just spent an entire film building up towards. Therefore, since the explanation for him ejecting makes sense, and we want to see him happy with his found family, we accept the narrative sidestep. Furthermore, the group of disparate figures coming together to stop the great evil is nothing we haven't seen in numerous other Godzilla films, if not a few Hollywood films each year. But here, given how often the film focuses on how people learn to live with each other and have to better themselves for the sake of helping others, all the pieces coming together is the culmination of human resilience in the name of compassion for the sake of resisting a looming threat. Godzilla movies can be about so much more than just rock 'em sock 'em destruction, if only the filmmakers get some better recipes and leave them in the nuclear oven a bit longer.

Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters across the US.

