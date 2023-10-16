After several years on hiatus, Toho is finally bringing back their most iconic character to the big screen with the release of Godzilla Minus One. With the film soon stomping its way toward cinemas, a brand-new image has been revealed via a special issue of Japanese film magazine SCREENa, shared by the Kaiju News Outlet Twitter account.

The image features a closer look at the titular King of the Monsters, who can be seen leveling a city and wreaking havoc and destruction across post-war Japan. Destruction is an essential aspect of the franchise, so it should come as no surprise that the cover would utilize this aspect of the character. The cover also offers a closer look at Godzilla’s new design. With the latest movie forgoing the traditional rubber suit, Minus One’s design will be showcased fully with CGI but will pay tribute to the past with inspiration drawn from past iterations across different eras of the franchise.

Additional details on Godzilla Minus One remain under wraps, but the film will take place in post-war Japan and serves as a reboot of the entire franchise. Given what was depicted in the official trailer, the movie will be a return to the character’s darker origins. The film will debut in Japanese theaters on November 3. However, fans from other parts of the world will also experience Godzilla’s path of destruction on the big screen as the film is slated to be released in U.S. theaters on December 1.

Godzilla Reigns Supreme Across Film and Television

Image via Toho Studios

As fans continue to gear up for excitement with the release of Godzilla Minus One, there is still more in store for the character. Starting November 17, Legendary Pictures will continue expanding the MonsterVerse franchise with its first live-action television series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which will debut on Apple TV+. However, the MonsterVerse still plans on continuing on the big screen with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which will feature the return of the two titular characters as they face another threat to the Titans. The film is slated to hit the big screen on April 12.

Godzilla Minus One stomps toward Japanese cinemas on November 3, followed by an American release on December 1. Check out the official look at the upcoming film below.