Godzilla Minus One, the Japanese kaiju film directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki, has roared its way into history books this weekend. It has raked in a whopping $1.2 million from merely 49 IMAX screens to not only become the biggest IMAX Opening ever for a live-action Japanese title in Japan but also secured its spot as the fourth-highest live-action IMAX opening and the fifth-highest IMAX local title opening in the country.

Produced by Toho Studios and Robot, the film currently has a 7.7 IMDB rating — which comes after its country-wide release in Japan on November 3, 2023. Godzilla Minus One is yet to have its red carpet debut in Los Angeles, on November 10, 2023. Finally, the new monster movie will get its wide release in North America when it hits over 1000 theaters on December 1, 2023.

In Japan, Godzilla Minus One, which is the franchise’s 37th film and Toho’s 33rd film, was released in over 500 theaters nationwide — including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, and Dolby Cinema formats. This makes the film one of Japan's widest theatrical distributions of all time.

Are All ‘Godzilla’ Movies Connected?

Close

The Godzilla movie franchise, which debuted in 1954, has over 37 films to its name and no, all of them are not connected. Instead, the movies can be categorized into distinct eras and universes, each with its own continuity or sometimes, a lack thereof. Tomoyuki Tanaka, a film producer at Toho, is widely considered the creator of the Godzilla franchise, first imagining the concept of a 500-ft lizard in the early 50s. Over the years, multiple Godzilla films have been made during the Showa, Heisei, Millennium, and Reiwa eras, as well as multiple standalone adaptations such as the 1998 American film Godzilla.

The sub-franchise of Godzilla that most Americans are familiar with is Legndary's MonsterVerse, comprising titles like Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong, or the upcoming Warner Bros.’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film in question, Godzilla Minus One, develops its own continuity and takes the audience back to post-WW2 Japan. It paints a vivid picture of a nation recently scarred by atomic bomb detonations, awakening the iconic, terrifying beast we all know as Godzilla.

Godzilla Minus One is coming to theaters and IMAX in the U.S. on December 1, 2023. Check out the official trailer of Godzilla Minus One below.