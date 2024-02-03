The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One has become the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film ever in the U.S., showcasing its wide appeal and the audience's appetite for high-quality international cinema.

The film ranks as the #3 highest-grossing international live-action film of all time in the U.S., trailing behind two other notable films, Life is Beautiful and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Despite its success, the film has been pulled from theaters to make way for the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in eight weeks' time, ending its run with a host of records broken and held in its wake.

The King of the Monsters has undoubtedly earned his title, and his crown, as Godzilla Minus One has concluded a stunningly successful run at the domestic box office with a total of $56,418,793. Originally planned for just a one week limited release, stunning word-of-mouth and critical acclaim saw that extended to a total of nine weeks, and even the release of a special — and visually stunning — black-and-white version of the film, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color which was released last Friday for a one-week exclusive showing.

And that total could have been higher, in the wake of its Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, but unfortunately, the film has been pulled from multiplexes due in part to a deal between Toho, the studio which created Godzilla, and Legendary Pictures, resposible for producing the "Monsterverse" films in the United States. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is due for release in eight weeks' time, and to give that film a bit of breathing space, Minus One will now leave theatres in a blaze of glory and with a host of records broken and held in its wake.

It has become the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film ever in the U.S., as well as the highest-grossing international film in the U.S. post-pandemic, and is the highest-grossing international film in the U.S. in the past 24 years, a testament to its wide appeal and the audience's appetite for high-quality international cinema. The fact it also includes an atomic fire-breathing monster destroying things, while also serving as a quiet and observational character study is almost a remarkable aside at this stage.

What Records Did 'Godzilla Minus One' Break?

With a domestic box office performance that places it as the #2 highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in the U.S., Godzilla Minus One stands just below the 1998 Japanese animation Pokémon The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, which garnered $85.7 million. Moreover, it ranks as the #3 highest-grossing international live-action film of all time in the U.S., trailing only behind the 1998 Italian drama Life is Beautiful with $57.2 million and the 2000 Chinese martial arts fantasy Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which achieved an impressive $128.1 million.

