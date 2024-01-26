The Big Picture Super7 is releasing a limited-edition grayscale Toho Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color action figure to celebrate the re-release of the film.

The figure is based on the 3D models from the 2023 movie and is endorsed for its authenticity by director Takashi Yamazaki.

Godzilla Minus One is a critically acclaimed film, with a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes and over $100 million in worldwide box office revenue.

In celebration of Godzilla Minus One returning to theaters in a special black and white edition, entitled Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, as a tribute to the original 1954 Godzilla, Super7 is releasing a special edition Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color action figure. This grayscale collectible is a limited-edition item, with only 1,500 figures available. Fans can place their pre-orders exclusively on Super7.com for a limited time of one week, coinciding with the film's re-release on January 26, or until stocks last.

Crafted from the 3D models of the 2023 Godzilla Minus One movie and endorsed for its authenticity by director Takashi Yamazaki, this Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla figure stands impressively at over 8 inches tall and 14 inches long. It boasts a detailed grayscale paint job, high articulation, and comes with a fearsome, interchangeable roaring head, capturing Godzilla's essence and intimidating presence. The figure is in a 7” scale and showcases premium paintwork and sculpting, celebrating the film's unique black and white re-release.

This collectible is a must-have for those looking to add a piece of kaiju history to their collection. The figure comes with two interchangeable heads: one roaring and one neutral, allowing for dynamic display options. However, please note that this ULTIMATES! figure does not include a packaging sleeve. There is a purchase limit of two figures per customer.

How Successful is 'Godzilla Minus One'?

Close

Critically acclaimed, it sits at a “certified fresh” 98% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and now nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, Godzilla Minus One is one of the biggest live-action foreign films in domestic box office history. Two weeks ago, the movie became the first foreign language film of the decade to pass $50 million in domestic box office revenue, the first to do so since 2019's Best Picture winner, Parasite, more than half of which came after that film was nominated by the Academy.

Then, last week, the film passed a historic milestone as it crossed the $100 million mark worldwide. In doing so, it overtook Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth to become the sixth-biggest live-action foreign-language film of all time domestically. The film was, remarkably, made on a budget of around $15 million dollars. The film's scale has had viewers in disbelief when considering the costs involved in the production.

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is now playing in a limited engagement for one week.

Your browser does not support the video tag.