The Takashi Yamazaki directed Godzilla Minus One hit theaters on December 1, and, since it's a somewhat unusual title and story, we wanted to clarify any confusion there may be associated with a name that is also technically a math equation. We were not told that there would be math involved in the ominous tale of the scaly monstrosity that terrifies the poor people of Japan. This is why we go to the movies in the first place - to get as far away from mathematics as we possibly can. As we're with you on understanding this, we've got your back on the story behind the title that has some folks wondering "who is Godzilla's 'minus one?" Well, there's actually a fairly simple explanation to that.

'Godzilla Minus One' Relates to a Specific Time Period in Japanese History

In the late 1940s, after the United States had dropped the J. Robert Oppenheimer developed atomic bombs, Fat Man and Little Boy on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Land of the Rising Sun was quite obviously in shambles. Close to 100,000 innocent civilians were killed in what remains the sole use of nuclear weapons on human beings in the history of humanity. The bombs that effectively ended the war also left the island country dealing with mountains of nuclear waste on the ground and radiation throughout the atmosphere. They were at their very weakest and most vulnerable point, ever having to completely rebuild a society starting from scratch or literally from zero.

Most simply, Godzilla Minus One's title is another way of expressing the disbelief that things couldn't get any worse. As if the death and destruction the atomic bombs caused weren't already devastating enough, the only way that the situation at the time could get worse was the unbelievable monster that it'd subsequently awakened. To further this point, Godzilla Minus One is set only days after the tragic event struck Japan.

Think of 'Godzilla Minus One' as the Simplest Math Problem Ever

We've established that Japan was at its lowest as a country following the horrific event. So think of Godzilla as the singular thing that followed in this equation. Take that singular, horrible thing and think of the "1" that's subtracted as his attack. Godzilla Minus One is meant to represent the effect of his attack on Japan. The country was already at zero and in the initial stages of a complete rebuild, and the title's equation of Godzilla - 1 is a numerical way to represent that the country couldn't sink to a lower depth. There have been many recent adaptations of the legendary monster in recent years that have portrayed the amphibious creature as something of an antihero, reluctantly fighting on behalf of human beings against even worse monsters in films including Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. This version of Godzilla reminds us of the point of the original story by depicting a ruthless, destructive beast with absolutely no regard for human life or civilization. Compounded in this depressing equation is that the monster has also been empowered by the radiation of the nuclear bombs that leveled two major cities.

Yamazaki brings Godzilla back to his roots and pays homage to the most visceral images in the canon showing thousands of Japanese citizens (who call it "Gojira") fleeing. He utilizes footage of people running, frantic to escape the devastating destruction of the 300-foot-tall brute with short arms, a scaly backbone armor, and an atomic heat beam for breath as he stomps through Tokyo and other major cities, laying even more waste to an already devastated country. Hence- 'Godzilla Minus One'. So the title, while a little puzzling, is really a simple equation used in Japanese folklore and a reminder of the worst time in the country's history.

Godzilla Minus One is Currently Playing in Theaters Worldwide.

