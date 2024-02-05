The Big Picture Mondo has released an exclusive poster to celebrate the record-breaking film, Godzilla Minus One, ensuring that fans can hold onto a piece of this historic movie.

Godzilla Minus One, the record-breaking Oscar-nominated film, has concluded its impressive nine-week theatrical journey and to immortalize this monumental chapter, Mondo has stepped in with a unique offering — an exclusive poster that pays homage to the legendary kaiju's latest cinematic saga. So yes, while the atomic-breathe monster might be stepping out of the cinema to make breathing space for its upcoming Monsterverse counterpart from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the well-renowned illustrator Tony Stella has collaborated with MondoShop to ensure that fans can hold onto a piece of this historic film long after it departs from the big screen.

The limited "Timed Edition" screen printed poster will be available exclusively at Mondo starting Thursday, February 8, at 12:00 PM CT until Monday, February 12, 11:59 AM CT. Measuring 24" x 36", the poster is priced at $80 and ships worldwide, excluding Japan, with an estimated delivery in May 2024. The illustrator, Stella, has built quite a following for himself on social media and is well-known for his hand-painted cinematic posters. This latest piece captures the awe-inspiring might of Godzilla in a style that harks back to the golden era of film poster art!

Mondo and Tony Stella’s Dedication to Keep Traditional Film-Poster Illustration Alive

Stella's passion for traditional film poster art is prominently reflected in his works, which often celebrate Japanese cinema and, more recently, even some James Bond. Here’s what Stella had to say about taking on this project: “Facing the deluge of AI generation, painting filters, digital short-cuts, and flat surfaces, the absence of masters like Noriyoshi Ohrai has been even more painfully felt. On the night of the Japanese trailer for MINUS ONE, I was immediately compelled to paint a poster that kept the legacy of the great Godzilla posters alive — even more so since this is a period piece.”

Mondo, on the other hand, is based in Austin, Texas, and has made a name for itself by collaborating with a network of talented artists to create limited-edition posters, vinyl soundtracks, and collectibles inspired by popular culture and original intellectual properties. This new addition to their catalog underscores Mondo's commitment to celebrating film through art, further solidifying the success of Gozilla Minus One and by extension, the Godzilla franchise’s legacy itself. Check out the limited-timed edition poster in Tony Stella’s post below:

Godzilla Minus One

Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Main Genre Action Writers Takashi Yamazaki

