The King of the Monsters is stomping back to the big screen with the release of Godzilla Minus One. As fans eagerly await the character’s triumphant return from Toho Studios, an official image has been released from the film which showcases the titular kaiju in all his on-screen glory. The image offers a closer look at Godzilla’s latest design, which echoes past iterations, drawing clear inspiration from the franchise’s Heisei era of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

With large, jagged-edged spines protruding from his back, this latest take on the character is shaping up to be one of his most fierce versions, fittingly so as the new film aims to bring the franchise back to its darker origins. Set in post-World War II Japan, Godzilla Minus One serves as a franchise reboot and centers on the titular monster’s emergence in an already defeated Japan, bringing the country below zero.

The film is slated to debut in Japanese cinemas this week. However, other fans won’t have to wait long before experiencing their favorite kaiju on the big screen as the film is set to debut in international markets, such as the United States, on December 1.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Will Be a More Grounded Take on the Character

It’s been over seven years since Toho brought their most iconic character to the big screen in live-action with the release of Shin Godzilla back in 2016. Since then, Legendary Pictures has continued expanding the MonsterVerse with their iteration of the character, who recently faced off against King Kong in Godzilla vs Kong. The franchise will continue later this year with a television spin-off titled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters alongside an additional film in 2024 titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. With fun, tongue-in-cheek subplots and nonstop action, the MonsterVerse certainly is a crowd-pleasing franchise. However, Minus One will return the character to his original atomic origins, serving once again as a metaphor for nuclear destruction.

Godzilla Minus One stomps into Japanese theaters on November 3 and expands internationally on December 1. Check out the new image from the upcoming film.

Image via Toho Studios