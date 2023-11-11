The Big Picture The new poster for Godzilla Minus One teases the classic movie monster emerging from the ocean as a major threat to humanity.

The movie follows the emotional story of Kōichi Shikishima, who survives an attack by Godzilla and deals with guilt while Japan recovers from World War II, intertwining the disaster caused by the monster and the scars of the war.

Godzilla Minus One is part of Toho's "Reiwa" era reboot of the franchise and stands out for its emotional depth, while the American counterpart focuses more on action in the MonsterVerse.

A new poster for Godzilla Minus One has been released thanks to Dolby, teasing the appearance of the classic movie monster coming out of the ocean to become a major threat to humankind. The poster focuses on the scales seen on the back of the monster, which have the ability to light up when the character is charging its atomic breath. Takashi Yamakazi's next project will explore a relevant time in Japanese history, placing human drama against the threat of Godzilla rampaging through the streets. No one will be safe from the mighty power the creature possesses.

In the upcoming movie, after Kōichi Shikishima's (Ryunosuke Kamiki) plane crashed in the middle of the deserted Odo Island, he watched as Godzilla destroyed everything around him except for himself and the lead mechanic of his team. Two years after the incident, he lives what appears to be a regular life, but feeling extremely guilty after having survived the unpredictable attack. His emotional story will take him on a journey while Japan deals with the aftermath of World War II. The disaster caused by Godzilla and the scars left on the country by the war will overlap in the upcoming release.

Godzilla Minus One is the fifth installment in Toho's "Reiwa" era of the franchise, the reboot that the company established after the American version of the monster was rebooted in 2014. The recent version of the monster has been portrayed by Japanese filmmakers of different backgrounds, with the most prominent release of the era being Shin Godzilla. Throughout the decades, Godzilla has been an essential part of Japanese pop culture, with the drama surrounding the monster in every story being directly connected to an emotional issue the population might be going through in real life. The stakes are high for the return of a cinema icon.

Godzilla Will Also Reunite With Kong

Image via Toho Studios

While the Japanese studio has continued to experiment with the genre in recent years, Warner Bros. has been handling the property in the United States, working on the franchise known as the MonsterVerse. The American version of Godzilla is set to reunite with King Kong in next year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Since the style of both versions of the creature are very different from one another, the Japanese version has been able to stand out due to the emotional depth of its stories, while its American counterpart can be seen in a series of action blockbusters.

You can check out the new poster for Godzilla Minus One below, before the movie premieres in theaters in the United States on December 1.

Image via Dolby