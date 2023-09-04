The Big Picture Toho has released the full trailer for Godzilla Minus One, Japan's first domestic Godzilla production since Shin Godzilla in 2016.

The film delves into post-war Japan and incorporates the famous nuclear testing around islands like Bikini Atoll.

Audiences can expect a harrowing encounter with an imposing new threat in Godzilla Minus One, as the colossal monster wreaks havoc once more. The film is set to premiere in Japan on November 3, 2023, and in the United States on December 1, 2023.

Toho has unveiled the new, full trailer for its upcoming kaiju disaster film featuring one of Japan's most iconic monsters, in Godzilla Minus One, bringing back the most famous lizard in all of pop culture. In November 2022, the Japan-based entertainment company made an exciting announcement, unveiling the first trailer for their latest kaiju film. This film marks a significant milestone as it is Japan's first domestic Godzilla production since the release of the remarkable Shin Godzilla in 2016.

The trailer shows Japan, still recovering in the wake of the Second World War, and states that "Japan has lost everything". It shows warships heading out to the Pacific where nuclear blasts suggest to us that the film will be directly incorporating the famous nuclear testing around islands such as Bikini Atoll, which ended up decimating the ecosystem in the area. And from the looks of things, a new-look Godzilla is deeply unhappy at being bothered by all of these nuclear blasts.

Penned and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, this upcoming deep dive into the history of Godzilla delves into post-war Japan, thrusting the nation into a harrowing encounter with an imposing new threat. Audiences will witness the sheer terror and overwhelming might of the colossal monster as it wreaks havoc once more. Godzilla Minus One is scheduled to premiere in Japan on November 3 of this year, with a nationwide release in the United States slated for December 1, 2023, perfectly timed for the holiday season countdown. Nothing says "festivity" like a giant nuclear-powered lizard destroying a city.

A Legacy of Destruction

Image via TOHO

Godzilla made its cinematic debut in 1954 and has since become an enduring icon, gracing the realms of literature, television, comics, and numerous big screen adaptations. Notable among these films are titles such as Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, Destroy All Monsters, The Return of Godzilla, Godzilla: Final Wars, Mothra vs. Godzilla, and Godzilla Raids Again to name just a handful. With a staggering catalogue of more than 30 films spanning several decades, Godzilla's indomitable presence persists, demonstrating its timeless appeal. Soon, Godzilla Minus One will once again remind us of the enduring allure of this colossal character, firmly etched in the annals of popular culture for generations.

While this represents Toho's first Godzilla picture in seven years, the big fella has been very busy on the other side of the Pacific, having appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and their 2021 sequel Godzilla vs. Kong since then. That film is set to receive a follow-up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, slated to release on March 15 of next year. Godzilla will also feature in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a spin-off from the Legendary Pictures film series, which launches next year.

Check out the explosive new trailer for Godzilla Minus One down below: