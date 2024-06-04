The Big Picture "Godzilla Minus One" is a sleeper hit with amazing VFX, a solid story, and a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Director Takashi Yamazaki is interested in exploring a sequel to the movie set in post-war Japan.

The film follows a kamikaze pilot who encounters Godzilla in a story about survivor guilt and a giant monster attack.

It’s a great time to be a Kaiju fan. Last year, Godzilla Minus One directed by Takashi Yamazaki created box office and Academy Awards history, and the fan-favorite monster is now raging on streaming. The feature has become the first film on Netflix and available on VOD to top both the charts, simultaneously, Indie Wire reports.

The 37th film in the Godzilla franchise was a sleeper hit in the theatres grossing $115.8 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of roughly $15 million budget. The movie won hearts all around with its amazing VFX, social message, cinematography and a solid character driven story. The movie went on to become the first film in the franchise to win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Following the film's success a black and white version of the feature was released in the theatres. The feature has a 98 percent audience and critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently entertaining fans worldwide on streaming.

Director Takashi Yamazaki is Interested in a 'Godzilla Minus One' Sequel

Godzilla Minus One set in post-war Japan, follows a kamikaze pilot Kōichi, who near the end of World War II, lands on an Island and abandons his duty to his country. Things take a turn when he encounters Godzilla, who attacks the island. The feature focuses on how the country devastated by war deals with the emergence of Godzilla. Yamazaki perfected the script for three years and beautifully married the awe-inspiring visuals with a roller coaster ride of human emotions.

Previously speaking of the film, Yamazaki showcased an interest in exploring the story further, though no official plans have been revealed yet. “I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like. I know that Shikishima’s war seems over, and we’ve reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it’s the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them," he said.

The movie has an ensemble cast led by Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot, along with Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi, Yuki Yamada as Shirō Mizushima, a young crewman aboard the Shinsei Maru, and Munetaka Aoki as Sōsaku Tachibana. Further rounding off the cast are Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ōta, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yōji Akitsu, along with Mio Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta, and Sae Nagatani as Akiko.

Godzilla Minus One is available on Netflix to stream.