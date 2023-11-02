The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One takes a darker approach to the iconic character, harkening back to its atomic origins and serving as an allegory for nuclear weaponry.

Fans can look forward to a new trailer for the film, set to debut tomorrow on Godzilla Day, along with early screenings on November 29 before the wide theatrical release.

Die-hard Godzilla fans have the chance to win tickets to the film's U.S. premiere on November 10, followed by a Q&A with the director and lead actor. Stay tuned for updates and ticket sales on November 3.

Everyone’s favorite kaiju is back to bring some destruction on the big screen as the release of Godzilla Minus One is just around the corner. With fan anticipation roaring to new heights, a new poster from the film has been revealed via the franchise’s official X account, showcasing unique artwork of the creature’s new design.

The poster, displayed with a beautiful painting of dark and grim colors in contrast to its blank white background, features the film’s logo overshadowed by Godzilla’s menacing presence. The image echoes the tone of the film, which will serve as one of the darkest takes on the character in years, while also reminding fans of early screenings that will be held on November 29, a couple of days before its wide theatrical release in the U.S. In addition to the brand-new poster that has been released, the X post also confirms that a new trailer is on the way and will debut tomorrow, just in time for Godzilla Day.

Directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One takes place in post-World War II Japan and serves as a reboot of the franchise, in which Godzilla emerges in levels the already-defeated country below zero. Aiming to bring the franchise back to its original atomic origins, where the character serves as an allegory for nuclear weaponry, Godzilla Minus One is undoubtedly shaping up to be one of the most memorable and terrifying entries in the long-running franchise, especially in contrast to the fun, lighthearted mayhem shown in Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

A Select Group of Die-Hard ‘Godzilla’ fans Will Get the Chance to Attend the Film’s Premiere

Image via Toho Studios

For fans eager to check out the latest entry from Toho Studios, Collider is offering the chance to win free tickets to the film’s U.S. premiere, which will be held on November 10 in Hollywood at 8:30 pm PT. The 35 lucky winners will get the chance to attend the screening, which will be followed by a Q&A with director Takashi Yamazaki and lead actor Ryunosuke Kamiki. Winners will be reached out to in the upcoming days. Additional details on the upcoming event can be found here. Until then, be sure to stay tuned for further updates from the highly anticipated kaiju flick.

Godzilla Minus One stomps into U.S. theaters on December 1, with tickets set to go on sale on November 3. Check out the official poster and trailer for the upcoming film.