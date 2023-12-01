The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One takes us back to post-war Japan, where civilians must defend their homes against the colossal monster.

Godzilla Minus One is a return to the monster’s roots in 1945 Japan, in the final days of World War II and the years following. Not long after a monstrous creature is accidentally discovered by pilot Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) and other less fortunate soldiers, the U.S. performs nuclear tests that transform this already-deadly creature into the colossal Godzilla we know today. While still attempting to rebuild their lives in the postwar devastation, the civilians of Japan are left to defend their homes and lives against this monster, against all odds. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki and starring Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, and more, Godzilla Minus One displays impressive visual effects “that are not only impressive in terms of their spectacle but also in how they are deployed,” according to Collider’s Chase Hutchinson. In other words, this is one you aren’t going to want to miss in IMAX, and for the unshakable, there are even immersive 4DX showings available.

Godzilla Minus One

Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yûki Yamada, Sakura Andō Rating PG-13 Main Genre Action Writers Takashi Yamazaki

All four posters display beautiful artwork to match the artistry seen in the film. Each one is a different style, with one displaying the mysterious, dark spines of Godzilla's back in contrast to the red text, while another shows the massive scale of the iconic monster as it rises up from the depths of the ocean.

