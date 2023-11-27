The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One takes the iconic movie monster back to his roots and offers a thrilling take on the character, unleashing his destructive force in new ways.

The film balances sweeping spectacle and tense action with the more complicated themes of war and loss, making it a solid monster movie that hardly ever makes a wrong step.

While the film patiently builds up the looming threat of Godzilla, every sequence with the monster hits hard and showcases the magnificent craft of the VFX artists, making it one of the best recent entries in the series.

Though not the only movie monster out there, there is perhaps no more iconic figure than Godzilla. Whether you’ve seen merely one of his many movies or all of them, the towering figure has long cast a shadow over the trajectory of cinema itself. A monster of epic scale with atomic breath that he unleashes on the world, he has had the longest reign of any being put to screen. His latest, Godzilla Minus One, sees director Takashi Yamazaki taking the King of the Monsters back to his roots and offering him the chance to smash his way to new heights. Though always a destructive force, this film is the one that sees him being unleashed in new ways. Nothing and no one is safe from his destructive force as he becomes his own all-consuming being in one of the most thrilling takes on the character in recent memory.

Godzilla Minus One

Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yûki Yamada, Sakura Andō Rating PG-13 Main Genre Action Genres Action, Adventure, Drama Writers Takashi Yamazaki

This isn’t to diminish some of the other recent efforts, as both the surprisingly engaging series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and the spectacular film Shin Godzilla have felt refreshing. In fact, Godzilla Minus One feels like it exists in the middle of the two, both in thematic interest and in quality. It is better than Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in that it doesn’t get too caught up in clunky narrative developments while not quite reaching the heights of something like Shin Godzilla. It ends up having more sweeping spectacle and tense action while also gesturing towards the more complicated themes of the latter as it grapples with the immense destruction of war. Whether you want to read it as a metaphor for immense loss or just get swept up in its thrills as a solid monster movie, Godzilla Minus One hardly ever makes a wrong step, even as these are mighty big feet it is working with. The King has truly returned.

What Is 'Godzilla Minus One' About?

First picking up in 1945 Japan at the end of World War II, this all begins with the troubled young Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), who is a pilot making what he says is an emergency landing. Of course, after doing so, he discovers that there is a being on this island that soon attacks him and the soldiers there. The more dinosaur-like creature is initially quite small, at least relative to how we expect Godzilla to normally be, but the military is still no match for him as he gobbles them up. It is a bit of a shaky start, as the early design of this creature feels a little too reminiscent of elements of the disastrous 1988 American film, but it still settles in much better because of the commitment to the effects that will only grow more consistently incredible throughout the film. In this opening, everyone is killed, save for Shikishima and the lead mechanic, Sōsaku Tachibana (Munetaka Aoki), who must then try to rebuild their lives over the next couple of years in the aftermath of postwar Tokyo.

What is often already dire gets much worse when the United States conducts nuclear tests that mutate this being into a gargantuan Godzilla, leaving the people of Japan to come together to fight off the monster or be obliterated forever. While very much about history and the loss of war, it is grounded in people rather than being about how great the government is, as one character remarks that there is no one there who “will take responsibility for the chaos.” Though not a robust criticism by any means, as it skirts around some of the more troubling aspects of its history, it still offers up a slight dose of cynicism to chew on.

There is then an element of personal redemption at stake for Shikishima, just as there is an existential threat bearing down on all of them. He first begins working as a minesweeper with an eccentric crew that will then come face-to-boat with Godzilla. It makes for one of the most understated yet still tense sequences, as they must survive in their rather rinky-dink vessel that could easily make for a nice snack for the monster. This is merely the beginning of the outstanding visual effects that are not only impressive in terms of their spectacle but also in how they are deployed. Just seeing Godzilla swimming in pursuit of the boat is as stunning as it is sinister. It feels more like a scene from Jaws than it does an enormous monster movie. However, that makes it all the more effective as it gets more expansive with all that follows.

'Godzilla Minus One' Looks and Feels Like a Monster Movie Should

Image via Toho

Though Godzilla Minus One isn’t afraid of showing Godzilla in all his glory, it also doesn’t go all out right away and instead patiently builds up the looming threat that he represents. The moment where they think they’ve defeated the creature, only to see how quickly it regenerates, is perfectly played as a grim stomach-drop of a moment. It’s the type of film that leans into being a hopeful crowd-pleaser, frequently in a way that undercuts its emotional moments, but the craft behind it remains magnificent. Godzilla Plus One is a film that showcases the art in the often undervalued work of VFX artists. They are as much a key to this film as anything.

Every sequence with Godzilla, while often sparing, as is a common complaint of the series that will likely arise with this one, hits hard for those patient enough for them. You feel every thundering step crashing into the ground as he makes his way through a crowded city that is struck with terrifying awe when he begins to build up his explosive power. The film isn’t quite as strong without him, feeling a bit lost in the middle and in some elements of the end, though the monster at the core is enough of the main attraction to smooth over any such flaws. When it all comes down to it and the door potentially left open for more, Godzilla Minus One more than carves out its place among the best entries of this long-running series. Whatever comes next for this refreshingly unique incarnation of the creature and his seemingly insatiable hunger for destruction, one can be glad this beautiful behemoth rose up once more.

Rating: B+

Godzilla Minus One comes to theaters in the U.S. starting December 1.

GET TICKETS HERE