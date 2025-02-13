Takashi Yamazaki‘s kaiju feature Godzilla Minus One created box office and Academy Awards history, and then went on to rage on streaming. The movie single-handedly breathed new life into the monster movie genre, reigniting fans’ interest and reinstating the relevance of the long-running franchise. Without a doubt, the makers greenlit another Godzilla project from the award-winning director, but no further details were provided. That changes now as Yamazaki recently revealed some crucial details about the upcoming projects.

The filmmaker recently received Society’s Visionary Award by the Visual Effects Society, and during the ceremony confirmed that “he’s currently working on the screenplay and storyboards for the new Godzilla movie,” Variety reported. Furthermore, he added that he expects to have “more” of a budget compared to VFX Oscar winner Godzilla Minus One which was made for under $15 million, though he didn’t give an exact figure. This news will certainly please Kaiju fans, who love the spectacle of monsters fighting monsters or all the destruction that lies in the wake of the third act. Nonetheless, Yamazaki will be writing, directing, and serving as VFX supervisor on the upcoming film, and given his storytelling prowess, it’ll be bigger and better in every sense.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Was a Major Hit