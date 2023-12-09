The Big Picture The smaller size of Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One actually enhances the sense of danger and brutality, making it more terrifying than its larger predecessors.

The smaller scale of the action sequences allows for a closer look at the monster's brutality, with close-up shots emphasizing its animalistic nature.

The smaller budget of the film did not hinder its success, as Godzilla Minus One has exceeded expectations with a worldwide gross of over $35 million and a strong IMAX debut.

The name Godzilla is synonymous with the concept of gargantuan beasts, capable of crushing cities. Godzilla is the quintessential kaiju, the most recognizable among giant monsters in entertainment, with decades of films entrenching it in the cultural zeitgeist. One of the most integral aspects of Godzilla is that it is utterly enormous — capable of destroying entire skylines — effectively illustrating the catastrophic strength that earned it the title of King of Monsters. The most recent addition to the Godzilla franchise, Godzilla Minus One, differentiates itself by featuring a titular monster that doesn't quite reach the level of titanic stature that many of its predecessors do. While it is still incredibly imposing and destructive, it's noticeably smaller than other depictions of the character. This creative decision to use a Godzilla that is more compact and younger than others is firmly one of the film's greatest strengths.

Though the King of Monsters in Godzilla Minus One is one of the smallest Godzilla's put on screen, the shorter stature of this version serves as a unique tool to enhance the sense of palpable danger throughout the film. By featuring a Godzilla that is far smaller than other kaiju interpretations, Godzilla Minus One is able to highlight the animalistic nature of Godzilla, while emphasizing the looming danger it presents to comparably fragile humans. While this Godzilla may be smaller than the rest, it stands firmly as one of the most menacing depictions of the iconic kaiju, carrying the torch for its predecessors as the most intimidating kaiju in recent years.

Even Though He's Smaller, Godzilla Feels More Dangerous in 'Minus One'

When Godzilla was first released in 1954, it set a new standard for what behemoths could look like on screen. Over the decades, Godzilla has grown larger and more imposing with every new interpretation, with the MonsterVerse interpretations looming over humanity like never before. In contrast, the Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One is noticeably smaller than the many other recent depictions of the monster, but this actually makes it more terrifying. When Godzilla is introduced in the opening sequence of the film, he is still impressively large, but is closer in scale to the T-Rex from Jurassic Park rather than the actual skyscrapers of a major city. Throughout the film, Godzilla continues to grow larger over the years and, after nuclear testing by the United States at Bikini Atoll, expands exponentially by the climax of the film. By the climax of the movie, Godzilla became roughly the size of several tall buildings in Tokyo and was capable of leveling major parts of the city, as well as taking on multiple battleships at the same time.

The smaller size of this Godzilla offers an interesting new perspective for the audience. After movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, viewers are well aware of the kaiju-scale bouts that this character can engage in. Instead, by operating on a smaller scale, the action sequences present a closer look at the brutality of the monster. This is best shown in the opening scene of the movie, where Godzilla attacks a small island and viciously kills most of the soldiers stationed there. The movie takes care to provide close-up shots of Godzilla's face, displaying ravenously dangerous eyes like a T-Rex, which made it truly feel like a dangerous animal. When Godzilla bites and tears apart the soldiers, the deaths feel like an unrestricted animal attack, almost personal because of how visceral they are, as they illustrate how the creature is a force of nature. And, often times, nature is merciless.

Another notable scene sees Godzilla pursuing a boat, illustrating many of the reasons why a smaller Godzilla worked perfectly for the film. The combination of Godzilla's supernatural appearance paired with the smaller scale of its size makes this chase feel like the culmination of decades of monster movie tradition. The scene is reminiscent of movies like Jurassic Park and Jaws, generating anxiety-inducing thrills as the crew try to escape something that is even more dangerous than even humanity's most feared animals.

'Godzilla Minus One' Ups the Stakes with its Endearing Human Characters

Another central reason why a smaller Godzilla fits perfectly in Godzilla Minus One is due to the scale of the overarching story itself. Unlike other movies in the franchise that are set in modern day, Godzilla Minus One is set in the late 1940s in the years following Japan's defeat at the end of World War II. The technology of the time was far less developed and the country's military might has also been greatly depleted. In keeping with the continuity of the time period, the scale of devastation wreaked by this Godzilla feels proportional to the resistance that humanity is able to muster. Godzilla's smaller stature also helps immerse the viewers in the setting of the film, keeping things more cohesive than a larger version would.

The movie follows Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a former kamikaze pilot who deserted his post, and his partner Noriko Ōishi (Minami Hamabe), a quirky woman who adopted an abandoned child after the war. Along the way, Shikishima befriends other misfits, such as Kenji Noda (Hidetaka Yoshioka), a former military scientist. Between their endearing eccentricities, emotional performances, and admirable displays of human spirit, these characters are some of the best human characters in any Godzilla movie. By centering the narrative of the movie around such likable human characters, their connection to Godzilla is made that much more impactful. After Shikishima survives an early attack by Godzilla, he is consumed by survivor's guilt that plagues him for years. The animosity felt by Shikishima towards the kaiju is palpable and easy to root for; it genuinely feels like there is a personal rivalry between Godzilla and Shikishima, even if it is ultimately mostly one-sided. Godzilla has always had thematic connections to nature and human folly, having intrinsic connections to the fear of nuclear devastation. However, Godzilla Minus One doesn't just make Godzilla feel like a natural disaster, but like a wild beast, it's the classic story of man vs. nature, told through Shikishima's personal grudge against nature's most destructive creation.

'Godzilla Minus One' Maximizes Its Smaller Budget

The Godzilla franchise is having a renaissance, with the trailer for the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire already priming audiences for more kaiju warfare. However, director Takashi Yamazki's unique creative direction and leadership ensured that this addition to the property would not be quickly forgotten. Not only does Godzilla Minus One have a smaller Godzilla than its compatriots, the film also had a far smaller budget compared to the other blockbuster versions of the giant kaiju. Godzilla Minus One had a reported budget of $15 million, but has vastly exceeded expectations, with a worldwide gross of over $35 million and one of the largest IMAX debuts of any Japanese film. While the character is naturally suited to high-budget and enormous productions, Yamazki proves that there are many different ways to keep Godzilla interesting, engaging, and terrifying for audiences. By telling a grounded period piece set in the past and emphasizing the animal qualities of Godzilla, Godzilla Minus One uses a smaller kaiju to create engaging and unique results.

Godzilla Minus One is in theaters now.

