The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise and the 33rd from Toho Studios, featuring an eerie and realistic depiction of Godzilla.

The new clip from the film shows Godzilla chasing a tugboat and ends with a strange blast, leaving viewers curious about what caused it.

The film is not part of the Monsterverse, but it has received positive feedback and may have sequels depending on its reception. It will be released in U.S. theaters on December 1, 2023.

Imagine a nation at its lowest, going through the aftermath of a nuclear attack, and instead of being able to rise from ashes — a 500ft lizard, which breathes out a nuclear fire, comes out and terrorizes the whole city again. That’s the backdrop of the Godzilla franchise — the premise of the latest installment, Godzilla Minus One, has gone the extra mile as Godzilla this time around is extremely eerie, scary, and unbelievably realistic. Fandango has unveiled a new clip of the new film, Godzilla Minus One, which has already been released in Japan, and is now coming to theaters all over the U.S. on December 1, 2023.

The new clip features Godzilla chasing a tugboat out in the ocean as one of the crew members decides to shoot it down with a machine gun. The clip ends with a weird blast at the end — probably a result of another crew stepping in to give them a cover. Or maybe it was just an atomic Godzilla burp? Either way, the newest monster in the Kaiju media franchise is scary and bears a striking resemblance to Daenerys Targaryen's Drogon from Game of Thrones. It appears to be a blend of the classic Godzilla features with the distinctive skin and fangs of Drogon.

The creative head behind the direction, writing, and visual effects behind Godzilla Minus One is none other than Takashi Yamazaki, who has also made Stand by Me Doraemon films recently. Yamazaki's collaboration with Toho Studios on a large-scale project is receiving positive feedback so far — as evidenced by its impressive 7.8 IMDB rating from over 443 voters.

Is ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Part of the Monsterverse?

No, Godzilla Minus One is not a part of the Monsterverse and does not continue any storyline from previous films. It’s a standalone feature — the 33rd coming from Toho Studios and the Godzilla franchise’s 37th film overall. Now, will this film have any sequels? The answer solely comes down to its overall reception which has been amazing so far — Godzilla Minus One has become the biggest live-action Japanese title IMAX opening in Japan.

The American wing of Godzilla, Monsterverse, which is spearheaded by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, is now counting down the days until the release of their latest offering, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is slated for a release on April 12, 2024 — where the two iconic monsters will team up to fight against a common enemy that threatens the entire planet.

Godzilla Minus One, on the other hand, is all set to hit U.S. theaters on December 1, 2023. Although the upcoming film hails from the Reiwa era — it’s not related