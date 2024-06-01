The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One, now streaming on Netflix, impressed both critics and audiences with its heartfelt story and powerful performances.

One of 2023's most delightful surprises has finally found its streaming home. Netflix officially revealed late Friday night/early Saturday morning that the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One is now streaming on the platform. This news comes on the heels of another monster movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, nearing the end of its theatrical run as one of the biggest movies of 2024, grossing more than $560 million at the worldwide box office, including $371 million from international markets. Although Godzilla Minus One failed to reach the box office highs of Godzilla x Kong, the film still earned an impressive worldwide total of $115 million on an impressively low budget of $15 million.

Godzilla Minus One was one of the highest rated films to come out of 2023, boasting a nearly flawless 98% rating from both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has been subject to some interesting conversation in 2024 thus far, with many movie fans curious why it wasn't available on digital platforms or streaming once it left theaters. While Godzilla Minus One did have a physical release at the beginning of May, the Blu-ray version is only available in Japan and does not come with an option for English subtitles. In an era where movies like The Fall Guy hit digital platforms mere weeks after their theatrical release, passionate film fans have been anxious to watch Godzilla Minus One at home.

Why Do People Love ‘Godzilla Minus One’?

Most people don't go to the theater for a Godzilla movie, typically one set within the MonsterVerse, for a compelling and poignant human story; they go for monster-smashing action brought to life with beautiful CGI. Godzilla x Kong has all the trappings of a big-budget blockbuster, but Godzilla Minus One provides a much more personal touch. The film tells an equally enthralling and heartfelt story for both its titular monster and the human characters. Godzilla Minus One was also praised upon its release for its powerful performances. In addition to said performances and enriching narrative, Godzilla Minus One was also lauded for its special effects, which won the film an Oscar. A Best Visual Effects win on a $15 million budget is impressive, considering the recent winner's budgets sit at $460 million (Avatar: The Way of Water), $165 million (Dune: Part One), and $205 million (Tenet).

Godzilla Minus One is officially available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates on all the biggest movies and TV shows of the year.

Godzilla Minus One 8 10 Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Ishirô Honda , Takeo Murata , Takashi Yamazaki

