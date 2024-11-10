I've been a cinephile for as long as I can remember, but foreign films have always been a major barrier to me as a visually impaired adult. Even when they were available, subtitles could prove challenging, and I found dubbing largely unbearable to hear. One of the few franchises I could enjoy was Godzilla, and I was definitely intrigued when Godzilla: Minus One became the first film from Japan to hit theaters here in the U.S. Being more than a great story with good human characters, it proved to me that I could enjoy foreign films like everyone else, and opened my eyes to new experiences.

As a Visually Impaired Viewer, Foreign Films Can Be a Nightmare

One of my favorite Oscars speeches is the one Bong Joon-ho delivered when Parasite became the first non-English language film to ever win Best Picture, where he encouraged viewers to push through the invisible barrier created by subtitles. Many American viewers are turned off of foreign films for that reason alone, but mine is more pragmatic. As a visually impaired adult, subtitles remain a huge challenge for me to overcome, and my ability to do so can depend on a wide variety of factors, such as the color contrast or the pace at which the word are displayed. For example, I was able to watch and enjoy Narcos because much of the show was still in English, and Netflix is friendly to accessibility, but it was not until the second season that I had the confidence to view it on television.

In fandom circles, there is often fierce debate about whether using dubbing or subtitles is a better viewing experience, but I've often found myself in the worst of both worlds. While I have difficulties with subtitles, I usually find dubbing unbearable to hear, which undermines my experiences. Although there are a few rare exceptions, like with some films or shows on Netflix, it has often served as a deterrent from watching foreign films as a viewer, despite just how rich they can be. Combine this with the fact that theaters rarely play them on the big screen, where I would ironically have the best chance of viewing them, and you can see why my experiences have remained quite limited.

Ever Since I Was Young, I’ve Always Loved Godzilla

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Unlike my sister, I’m not someone who could be considered engaged with Japanese culture and I have very little interest in anime. However, I did have a fierce love for Godzilla while growing up, as the dubbing was tolerable and the action was always fun. Although I primarily grew up with the Heisei and Millennial eras, I also deeply enjoyed watching the 2014 American film give way to the Monsterverse, a rare case of a cinematic universe that actually earned its success. As I grew older and continued high school, Toho gave the series a dark spin with Shin Godzilla, the first new Japanese installment in more than a decade.

While I enjoyed the franchise, my own challenges often left me facing difficult choices about how to properly engage with these Japanese films. Many were hard to find on physical and some I even had to bootleg, often without subtitles or dubbing. Sometimes, I was forced to just engage with them casually, enjoying the fun and using internet summaries to answer any questions I had about the human plot, which were rarely the focus of the films anyway. Only when the original 1954 classic Godzilla appeared on Netflix did I get a taste of the more serious side of the franchise — one that was more personally accessible.

‘Godzilla: Minus One' Showed Me What Was Possible

Image via Toho

Although the franchise has endured for seventy years now and the American installments have been successful, it's hard to say Godzilla is a cultural icon in America when compared to his native Japan, so imagine my surprise when I learned that Godzilla: Minus One would be premiering in US theaters. At first, I had planned to just catch it later on streaming, but as word of mouth grew larger, I decided that if I was to watch my first foreign film in an American theater, this was the perfect time and place to do it. Despite my own fears about being able to watch the film properly, I went in with no knowledge or expectations aside from what the two trailers had provided.

What I saw was something far more emotional than I had ever expected. Aside from my shock at the level of quality surrounding the storyline and characters, watching Godzilla: Minus One in theaters proved to me that I could enjoy foreign films just like other people. For the first time, I felt like a whole new world had been opened up to me, and the film made me want to revisit the franchise, alongside many others. With a new story from the same creators now on the way, I'm sure my new journey with foreign films has only just begun, and I've got a childhood favorite series to thank for that.

Godzilla Minus One Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

