After releasing to widespread critical acclaim in 2023 and even the franchise's first Oscar win, Godzilla Minus One is about to hit its first anniversary. The film was hailed as one of the best titles starring the beloved kaiju ever made, thriving with over $116 million made at the global box office despite only boasting a reported budget of around $15 million. It's still getting plenty of love too, with a 4K Ultra HD edition coming on November 19. With the milestone of its arrival in theaters only days away, the collectible company Super7 has unleashed a new figure of the King of Monsters from their Ultimates! collection. It depicts Godzilla at the peak of his power as his scales begin to glow while he charges up his devastating atomic breath.

To ensure that the Godzilla Minus One Ultimates! figure was as accurate as possible to the movie, Super7 looked to the same 3D models created for the film for inspiration. Director Takashi Yamazaki also personally gave the toy his stamp of approval. The final result is a figure standing over 8 inches tall, and 14 inches long, lined with blue, intricately sculpted glow-in-the-dark dorsal spikes that match what happens when the beast prepares to attack. Its body is highly articulated for posing with a premium paint job and sculpting process that depicts its rough, scaly skin. Also packaged within is a second interchangeable head, allowing fans to swap between a more closed-mouth look or his frightening visage roaring with mouth open for a better look at the glowing blue interior. Packaged in a windowed box with corresponding art of the King of Monsters, the premium collectible retails for $80 USD.

'Godzilla Minus One' Was a Breath of Fresh Air for Toho Fans

Through 70 years of movies, television series, toys, and more, Godzilla has been tackled and translated many times over, whether as a more otherworldly horror in Shin Godzilla or as a bombastic, colossal, and helpful monster in American titles like 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Yet, Godzilla Minus One captured so much attention — along with Certified Fresh and Verified Hot scores of 99% and 98% from critics and audiences respectively on Rotten Tomatoes — by going back to basics. That starts with the creature itself, which is smaller and closer in appearance to its original 1954 counterpart, yet enhanced with modern effects to make it even more frightening. Set in the aftermath of World War II as Japan is still reeling from the battle, the film also returned to the idea of Godzilla as a representation of the terrifying and devastating power of nuclear weapons.

Yamazaki's take on the King of Monsters was also hailed for its human characters, something Kaiju films of late have struggled with immensely. The story is grounded through Koichi (Ryuunosuke Kamiki), a former kamikaze pilot racked with PTSD after his encounter with the nuclear beast and branded a coward by his compatriots. Seeking to redeem himself and overcome his guilt, he joins a group of veterans fighting desperately to protect Japan from Godzilla. Kamiki was joined by a strong cast that also included Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

The Super7 Godzilla Minus One Charging Ultimates! figure can be found now on the toy company's official website. The movie itself, meanwhile, can currently be streamed on Netflix, but it's also back in theaters right now for a limited time to celebrate 70 years of Godzilla. Get a look at the collectible in the gallery above.

8 10 Godzilla Minus One Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

