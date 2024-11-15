Godzilla Minus One shocked audiences by presenting a new take on the classic movie monster and the consequences of its actions. The director of the movie that won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, Takashi Yamazaki, has found his next project. According to Deadline, the filmmaker will be working alongside Sony Pictures on a Grandgear movie. The screenplay for the project will be written by Yamazaki himself. The film will be the first story directed by Takashi Yamazaki that will be presented with English as its main language. Plot details connected to Grandgear remain under wraps.

Yamazaki earned plenty of praise thanks to his previous movie. Godzilla Minus One opened with Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) suffering a traumatic experience due to an encounter with the titular monster. Even if the character tried to live a normal life, the thrilling drama depicted the lead struggling to move from everything his community lost due to Godzilla's presence. Things got worse for Kōichi when his girlfriend, Noriko Ōishi (Minami Hamabe) died during one of the attacks. The entire world was moved by Godzilla Minus One and its focus on grief, leading the monster towards the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year.

J. J. Abrams will be featured as a producer on Grandgear through his Bad Robot company. The filmmaker hasn't been seen much after the release of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. But even if Abrams has stepped away from directing for a while, the artist has continued to expand on his legacy as a producer thanks to titles such as Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes and Flowervale Street. The release of Grandgear will allow the industry and audiences alike to enjoy Yamazaki's work after Godzilla Minus One took over the world.

What's Next for Sony?

Close

Acquiring the distribution rights to Takashi Yamazaki's next movie is only one of the things Sony Pictures is currently working on. Kraven the Hunter will continue to expand the franchise that started with the release of the first Venom movie, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson tackling the titular role. After that, a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will deal with the consequences of the events seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the middle of a crowded entertainment landscape, Sony Pictures continues to look for a way to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

A release date for Grandgear hasn't been announced by Sony Pictures. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.