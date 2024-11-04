Fresh off the news that the movie would be receiving a sequel, the stunning Godzilla Minus One has returned to theaters for a limited engagement to mark a year since its release, and as another celebration of the year of Godzilla's 70th anniversary. The movie grossed $510,000 this weekend, which boosted its total in North America to $56.9 million. The movie returned to the big screen in 1365 locations across North America featuring 13 minutes of new footage, and it absolutely put butts on seats as people couldn't get enough of what many claim was the greatest Godzilla film in history. It also allowed audiences to witness the incredible visual effects of Minus One, which were impressive enough to earn the Godzilla franchise its first Academy Award for Best VFX at this year's ceremony. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, and Munetaka Aoki.

Godzilla Minus One managed to claim the title of the most financially successful Japanese live-action movie in U.S. history. Not only that, it is the top-earning foreign film in the U.S. since the pandemic and the most successful international movie in the U.S. over the last 24 years, which is a clear demonstration of how popular it was with audiences, and the demand for premium international films on top of it. Perhaps the film's biggest achievements is that fact that, amidst its widespread critical acclaim, the inclusion of an gigantic atomic fire-spewing monster, was actually more of a side story to the moving plot of a kamikaze pilot who returns to Japan feeling as though he has shamed his country.

What Can We Expect from the 'Godzilla Minus One' Sequel?

Yamazaki spent three years developing the story for Minus One and, in the wake of the film's original release, confessed to his desire to make a continuation of the story, adding that the characters in the film would still have to deal with the storm yet to come.

“I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like. I know that Shikishima’s war seems over, and we’ve reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it’s the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Yamazaki's new Godzilla movie. Godzilla Minus One is still in limited theaters now, and can also be streamed on Netflix for those who want to experience it at home.

8 10 Godzilla Minus One Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes Writers Ishirô Honda , Takeo Murata , Takashi Yamazaki

Watch on Netflix