Godzilla is turning seventy in a bit, and what better way to mark this exciting milestone than to re-release one of the franchise’s most successful productions in theaters? That’s right! As reported by ComicBook, the 37th film in the Godzilla series, Godzilla Minus One, is making its way back to theaters nationwide with an extra treat just for fans – all-new exclusive footage thanks to AMC.

Godzilla Minus One debuted in the U.S. in December 2023 after a November release in Japan and is considered one of the best Godzilla films globally. Presently, it has grossed about $116 million worldwide, making it the most successful Japanese Godzilla movie of all time. Not to mention, it has even earned an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. So, it's fitting for fans in the U.S. to revisit this phenomenal film in honor of the kaiju’s 70th anniversary.

In the updated AMC listings online, Godzilla Minus One will show at AMC Theaters later this year for a limited time, and it will come with over ten minutes of exclusive footage. The theater chain describes the showing as:

“The Academy Award Winning film is back in theaters to celebrate the King of the Monsters’ 70th anniversary, with approximately 13 minutes of exclusive bonus content to mark the release of the first film. Japan, devastated after the war, faces a new threat in the form of Godzilla. How will the country confront this impossible situation?”

While fans will be thrilled to bits to re-watch Godzilla Minus One on the big screen, they will surely be more ecstatic about the new content even though details remain a mystery. Nevertheless, some may assume that it could be the one deleted scene that director Takashi Yamazaki spoke about in the past, saying:

“There was one scene, however, on Odo Island in the beginning when Shikishima lands. I had a scene in my mind. I thought of it after we were done with production, so unfortunately they wouldn’t let me shoot pick-ups.”

Godzilla Minus One comes decades after the first-ever Godzilla movie, which was released in Japan in November 1954 and brought about the record-breaking franchise. Fans should expect the 2023 film in AMC theaters starting November 1, 2024.