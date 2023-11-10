The Big Picture Get ready for the return of Godzilla in the upcoming film Godzilla Minus One, featuring a more traditional take on the iconic monster and his atomic breath.

Godzilla Minus One serves as a reboot to the franchise, bringing the character back to his darker atomic origins as a force of terror and destruction.

Exciting things are in store for Godzilla fans, with the character set to appear in the MonsterVerse and a cinematic follow-up in 2024 titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Everyone’s favorite King of the Monsters is set to stomp his way into theaters next month with the release of Godzilla Minus One. While fans may still have a few weeks before experiencing the latest reboot from Toho, the studio's official YouTube page has revealed a brand-new teaser finally showcasing a closer look at Godzilla's atomic breath in all its glory.

The footage appears to feature a more traditional take on the kaiju’s signature power, with its color following the same blue light seen from previous incarnations. However, as shown in the film’s last trailer, this latest iteration of Godzilla’s atomic breath will be charged up a little differently, with his spikes expanding to give his power an extra boost. Despite the subtle deviation, given the footage provided so far, it looks like Toho is still planning on giving audiences a more traditional take on the character following his radical redesign in Shin Godzilla.

Alongside a back-to-basics design for the character, Godzilla Minus One will also serve as a reboot to the franchise and aims to bring the kaiju back to his darker atomic origins, being once again a force of terror and destruction. Additional details about the film remain under wraps, but given its success in Japanese theaters, it looks like Toho has another hit on their hands as they plan to roll out the film in international territories. And it won’t be too long before fans outside the country get to experience the franchise’s return to form when Godzilla arrives in U.S. theaters on December 1.

Godzilla Continues to Dominate the Big Screen

Image via Toho Studios

There’s no greater time to be a fan of the Godzilla franchise as, alongside the approaching release of Godzilla Minus One, the character is set to make an additional appearance in Legendary’s expanding MonsterVerse later this year in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, an original series on Apple TV+. Additionally, the franchise will also be continuing with a cinematic follow-up in 2024 with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Additional details on the film remain under wraps, but it is slated to debut next April, which likely means a first trailer is just around the corner. With so much in store to look forward to, there’s no denying that Godzilla is the true King of the Monsters on the big screen.

Godzilla Minus One stomps into theaters on December 1. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the official teaser from the latest epic kaiju film below.