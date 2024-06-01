It's taken an unusually long amount of time, but the monstrously successful Godzilla Minus One is finally available to watch from the comfort of your own home. Director Takashi Yamazaki and Toho completely shattered expectations. The film not only delivers what audiences would expect from a quality Godzilla story, but it expanded on the monster franchise's strengths by telling a legitimately engaging human storyline to pair with the city destruction. The franchise's unique setting of an immediate post-war Japan clearly resonated with audiences, as the film went on to make a profit of over $100 million at the international box office.

That kind of profit margin would make Godzilla Minus One an ideal candidate for a rapid streaming and/or VOD release. However, Toho instead made the curious decision to hold the movie for a streaming/VOD release. That means nobody has been able to see the film in the United States since the film premiered in theaters, and suffice it to say, many fans have wanted to revisit the groundbreaking monster film. After months of waiting, we can finally say that you can watch Godzilla Minus One from your own comfort. How do you do that, you may ask? Here is when, where, and how you can watch Godzilla Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One 8 10 Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Ishirô Honda , Takeo Murata , Takashi Yamazaki

When Will 'Godzilla Minus One' Be on VOD?

So when can you see Godzilla's rampage through post-WWII Japan via video on demand? The answer to that is simple - Godzilla Minus One is available to rent and buy on VOD right now! The surprising move was announced with not much fanfare, but the decision to release the film now could very well be motivated by the recent VOD release of the American version of the legendary lizard's latest film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

How Much Is 'Godzilla Minus One' to Buy/Rent?

The standard rates for buying and renting newer feature films typically end up between the $20-$30 range. For example, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire currently costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy, regardless of what resolution you decide to pick. Luckily, Godzilla Minus One is at a much lower rate, costing only $5.99 to rent and $14.99 to purchase. You rent or buy the film on YouTube/Google Play by clicking the button below.

Is 'Godzilla Minus One' On Streaming?

In a surprising move, Godzilla Minus One is now streaming on Netflix. You can watch the film right now by clicking the button below.

Watch the Trailer for 'Godzilla Minus One'

The main trailer for Godzilla Minus One offers just a taste of the delightful monster chaos seen in the Oscar-winning film. There's a reason why the film took home an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects as the Godzilla we see on screen here looks just as good as he does in the hyper-budget Monsterverse films (and the VFX team did that with a fraction of the Monsterverse's budget). The trailer also makes it abundantly clear that this Godzilla is not the nuanced hero that he is in the Monsterverse. He's a violent and angry villain who is a direct representation of all of humanity's greatest flaws.

What is 'Godzilla Minus One' About?

The official synopsis of Godzilla Minus One reads as follows:

Feeling as if he unfairly cheated death too many times, Shikishima, a surviving Kamikaze pilot is attacked on Odo Island along with many war plane engineers by a gargantuan monster. After the engineers die due to Shikishima failing to distract the monster, an overwhelming amount of guilt weighs on him, especially after a homeless woman and a baby move into his home when he returns. Shikishima, now on a personal mission, teams up with a large group of veterans to finally take down the monster known as Godzilla.

