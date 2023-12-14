The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One and the Monsterverse films have been a huge success at the box office.

The Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series on Apple TV+ is a hit, featuring stars like Kurt Russell and Ren Watabe.

The series explores the history of Monarch and its encounters with the King of the Monsters, with an upcoming episode featuring a thrilling run-in and a military ball.

We can never get too much Godzilla, as the worldwide box office is proving right now after the superb success of Godzilla Minus One, as well as the continued financial boons provided by Legendary's Monsterverse films. The spin-off series of those, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, has been a smash hit for Apple TV+ and Collider is thrilled to be partnering with Apple TV+ to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 6 of the show, entitled "Terrifying Miracles."

In the exclusive sneak peek clip for Episode 6, stars Kurt Russell, Ren Watabe, Anna Sawai, and Kiersey Clemons are thrown off their feet as Godzilla bursts from the ground, with Sawai's Cate Randa making eye contact with the kaiju that nearly killed her one year prior during the San Francisco emergence, known within the series as "G-Day." The acclaimed series details the history of Monarch, the supposed "research organization" that was formed after the emergence of Godzilla in the 1950s, taking viewers through the decades to the present day as the reappearance of the King of the Monsters and the legendary Titans has devastation across the globe. The episode synopsis states that "Shaw (Russell) finds an unlikely ally within Monarch as the team has a harrowing run-in. Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) and Lee (Wyatt Russell) grow closer while at a military ball.

Is 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' In the Same Universe as 'Godzilla x Kong'?

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub last month, series producer Joby Harold stated his belief that the television series could serve as an excellent side companion to the cinematic adventures of the King of the Monsters, alongside the likes of King Kong, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. He explained:

"The Legendary TV show versus the feature, in success both can feed off of each other and complement each other and add to each other's audiences. I think that's very much our hope is that we bring audiences to them, and they bring audiences to us, and that it becomes…the word universe is thrown around, but in this instance, it might actually really, really work, and I think it's something we're so excited about."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Check out the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch. Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Christopher Heyerdahl , Mari Yamamoto , Kurt Russell , Qyoko Kudo Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Adventure Sci-Fi , Action

