Apple TV+ has announced the title of its highly anticipated Monsterverse series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and has released the first batch of images from the new show, which fits in alongside the films from the franchise that began with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla in 2014. The series continues with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and most recently, Godzilla vs. Kong. The franchise will continue with the upcoming sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The series stars Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, who are set to play the same character over a period of 50 years, as a family searches for the truth about their father's involvement in the secretive Monarch. The series also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was co-created by Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) and Chris Black, and both are also executive-producing the series. Matt Shakman, who will helm Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four and oversaw the production of Marvel's acclaimed WandaVision, will also executive produce, and direct the first two episodes. Also executive producing are Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, and Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd.

Apple Is Just Hitting Their Stride

The series is the latest big-budget epic from Apple TV+, which has been knocking it out of the park with its dramatic series in 2023, including the likes of Hijack, the real-time thriller starring Idris Elba and Silo, the dystopian sci-fi which stars Rebecca Ferguson, and will be returning for a second season once the ongoing strikes in Hollywood have concluded. You can see the first images from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters—which doesn't have a set release date yet—above. If you want to know more about the series, check out the logline below: