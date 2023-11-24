The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a new series on Apple TV that delves into the origins of Godzilla and uncovers the secrets of the organization Monarch.

The show aims to bridge gaps in the MonsterVerse's timeline and explore Monarch's initial interactions with the Titans, providing key insight into the overarching narrative.

The first two episodes focused on the personal impact of Godzilla's destruction and family secrets, rather than just monster battles, while also revealing Monarch's early days and how it transformed into a secretive agency.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premiered on November 17, 2023, with the first two episodes of the series. Now, Apple TV+ has just unveiled a new clip that takes us back to the origin of Godzilla and the shady secrets about Monarch that we’ve only known little about. The new clip features Dr. Keiko Muira (Mari Yamamoto) making a desperate attempt to stop Monarch from going rogue as it launches Operation Castle Bravo.

Set in the Legendary Pictures' universe (aka the MonsterVerse) based on the Godzilla franchise — Monarch: Legacy of Monsters aims to fill all the gaps in MonsterVerse’s story before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire comes out next year. While we’ve seen our fair share of Titans in the previous installments, we only have surface-level information about the origins of Monarch. The live-action series from the MonsterVerse aims to uncover just that — and don’t worry, there are new Titans too, we've already seen four new creatures.

Thanks to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, fans are now finally finding more about the history of the titular organization, Monarch. The show aims to tie up loose ends in the timeline, focusing on the agency's initial interactions with the Titans. This exploration is key to understanding the overarching narrative of the MonsterVerse. We already have Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell as Lee Shaw, playing the same character across different eras. Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Mari Yamamoto, and Elisa Lasowski also star in the show.

What Has Happened So Far in ‘Monarch: The Legacy of Monsters’?

In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' first two episodes, we saw the story unfolding around Cate Randa — haunted by trauma from a Godzilla attack in San Francisco. She discovers her father Hiroshi's ties to the Monarch and a hidden family in Tokyo. Concurrently, we see flashbacks to the 1950s, revealing Monarch's early days with Keiko Miura, Bill Randa, and Lee Shaw exploring Titan-related mysteries. The episodes focused on the personal impact of Godzilla's destruction, family secrets, and Monarch's secretive operations, rather than just monster battles.

Moving forward — in 1954, we see that Lee, Keiko, and Billy have been studying Titans, including Godzilla. They propose using uranium to lure Godzilla, leading to an atomic bomb test at Bikini Atoll aimed at killing Godzilla. The episode explores how Monarch shifts from seeking knowledge to becoming a secretive agency with ulterior agendas. In 2015, Shaw, Cate, and Kentaro try to uncover Monarch's hidden truths.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters airs every Wednesday, every week on Apple TV until the season finale that’s slated for January 12, 2024. Read our review here and check out the new clip below.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans, revealing that monsters are real, follows one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to Monarch. Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Christopher Heyerdahl, Mari Yamamoto, Kurt Russell, Qyoko Kudo Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure Seasons 1

