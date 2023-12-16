The Big Picture Mondo is releasing a wave of vinyl figures featuring classic monsters from the Godzilla franchise, including a cute chibi-style figure of Godzilla in his burning form from Godzilla vs Destoroyah.

Fans can also look out for figures of iconic adversaries such as Spacegodzilla and Rodan, who comes with a mini Mothra larvae perched on his shoulder.

The Godzilla franchise is dominating with a plethora of new collectible figures, as well as successful films like Godzilla Minus One and the highly anticipated Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Fans can soon bring home some of their favorite characters from the Godzilla franchise. According to a recent post by the franchise’s official X account, Mondo is set to debut an upcoming wave of vinyl figures featuring an onslaught of classic monsters. Of course, it wouldn’t be Godzilla without the titular King of the Monsters himself, who is showcased in his burning form, as seen in Godzilla vs Destoroyah, with his latest figure. With bright orange colors and a highly-detailed sculpt that effectively captures the monster’s likeness in a cute chibi-like style, fans won’t want to miss out on adding this piece to their collection.

Additionally, fans can also keep an eye out for one of the franchise’s most iconic adversaries, with Spacegodzilla, depicted in a rich, dark blue as he appeared in the 1994 film Godzilla vs Spacegodzilla. Also available for fans to order is Rodan, another classic character from the franchise, first appearing in his own standalone film before butting heads with the King of the Monsters in later installments.

The Rodan figure effectively recaptures the appearance of the Kaiju, who stands with his wings spread out, highlighted by dark and purple colors throughout his detailed sculpt. And if the cuteness factor of a chibi-styled figure wasn’t enough, the toy also comes with a mini Mothra larvae, who remains perched on Rodan’s shoulder, perfect for any collector’s shelf.

The ‘Godzilla’ Franchise Continues to Dominate

Image via Toho

With so many collectible figures on the way, alongside a plethora of films, it looks like there’s no better time to be a Godzilla fan. Alongside the release of the upcoming figures, other collectibles for fans to keep an eye out for including the Godzilla Minus One Super7 figure, and Bandai’s latest wave of action figures featuring classic characters, such as Hedorah, Biollante, Mechagodzilla, and more.

Outside the plethora of new merchandise available, the franchise continues to dominate on the big screen with the latest release of Godzilla Minus One. The film has already managed to break box office records, becoming the biggest Japanese film in America, with word-of-mouth carrying it through the competitive holiday movie season. And there’s still more in store as Legendary’s MonsterVerse continues to expand with its latest series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and the highly anticipated release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which will pit the titular characters against a new threat to humanity and the Hollow Earth.

Mondo’s latest vinyl Godzilla figures are now available for fans to order. Check out the new set of toys below.