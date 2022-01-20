Exciting news for those of us who are very interested in any update coming out of the MonsterVerse: the realm of Godzilla and the other Titans is making its way to the small screen. Apple TV+ has announced that it has given a series order to a new original live-action TV show set in the Legendary franchise. Now that Godzilla has re-secured the moniker of King of the Monsters for himself by thoroughly thrashing another big boi in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong (and Kong seems to be much happier chilling in the Hollow Earth), it seems that the existence of incredibly large creatures in our world is only the beginning — especially when it comes to the mysterious Monarch group. At the time of this reporting, no title has been revealed for the series.

The plot synopsis of the currently-untitled MonsterVerse series is described as follows:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The untitled MonsterVerse series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast), who will also serve as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell and Toho Co. Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho, the owner of the Godzilla character.

Legendary’s MonsterVerse first kicked off back in 2014 with Godzilla, starring Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and later continued with 2017's Kong: Skull Island (helmed by Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, and Jon C. Reilly.) 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which was greenlit during the first Godzilla movie's opening weekend, introduced even more actors to the franchise like Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Millie Bobby Brown, and last year's Godzilla vs. Kong finally brought the two biggest Titans together to fight in the biggest arena of all: our world. An animated Skull Island TV series is also currently in development and is set for exclusive release on Netflix.

As of now, no release date has been confirmed for this newest MonsterVerse series, so stay tuned to Collider for even more on this project as it gears up to do some smashing over at Apple TV+ — including casting, trailers, and more.

