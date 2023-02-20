Fans of the beloved franchise can expand their collection as the official Godzilla website has revealed a sneak peek at two upcoming Funko Pop! figures, which feature neon renditions of the titular King of the Monsters and Mothra. Set to be released as Entertainment Earth exclusives, the upcoming figures are now available to pre-order at $13.99 each, with an expected release later this year.

Among the two figures is a neon-colored Godzilla from Legendary's Monsterverse, depicted in the same highly detailed sculpt as other variants from past releases. However, the details of the blue scales, in contrast with the neon pink, offer fans a stunning piece that would stand out in any collection. In addition to Godzilla, fans can also pre-order a neon Funko Pop! of Mothra, another classic character from the franchise. The figure features the character in a solid bright orange color, with hints of a blue and yellow pattern across her wings alongside blue eyes.

The release of the Mothra Pop! serves as Funko's first attempt at bringing the character to their growing line of figures. Whether there will eventually be a Pop! figure of Mothra in her traditional color scheme, alongside other classic characters from the franchise's roster, such as Rodan or King Ghidorah, remains to be seen. However, other Pops for fans to look out for include Burning Godzilla, which hit shelves last December, alongside various from the Godzilla vs Kong line.

Image via Legendary

The Future of the Godzilla Franchise

Tracing all the way back to 1954 with the release of the original film, the Godzilla franchise remains stronger than ever, with several significant projects down the line. Later this year, TOHO Studios, the original company behind the King of the Monsters, will debut their first live-action Godzilla film since the release of Shin Godzilla in 2016. No additional details on the film have been revealed yet, but it is set to debut in theaters on November 3, just in time for the franchise's 69th anniversary.

In addition to the upcoming project, the character will also return in 2024 with the release of a new untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel in Legendary's Monsterverse franchise following the success of Godzilla vs Kong in 2021. However, the franchise won't just be heading back into the big screen as Apple TV+ is also set to debut a spinoff television series titled Godzilla and the Titans, which will see the unraveling of various monsters and their connection to the organization Monarch. With so much in store, fans of the beloved character have much to look forward to as the two production companies gear up for the triumphant return of the King of the Monsters when he stomps back into the spotlight.

Funko's neon Godzilla and Mothra Pops are now available to pre-order. Check out the upcoming figures below.