One of the cool things about the Godzilla series is that it might well never end. Well, the world will end one day, so the Godzilla series might end on that day as well, but until then, yeah, maybe it might as well be eternal. Seeing a big monster stomp around and sometimes fight other giant monsters? It never gets old, and it helps that some Godzilla movies are funny, some are dark, some are somber, and some are exceedingly exciting.

While one can hope Godzilla as a series will never end, what can be appreciated are the ways that numerous movies in the series have ended. The following are some of the most spectacular, moving, and cathartic, and include both Japanese and American productions. Those top-tier endings are ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

The following article contains spoilers for numerous movies in the Godzilla series.

10 'King Kong vs. Godzilla' (1962)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

Image via Toho

By the end of King Kong vs. Godzilla, you get exactly what’s promised in the title, and then the whole movie – even with its shortcomings – proves worthwhile in the end. This first smackdown between the two titular monsters is a real oddity, and ended up being an introduction to Godzilla’s campier side. Here, Kong is silly, Godzilla is more cartoonish than he had been before, and their fight is also pretty ridiculous.

But it works. It’s fun seeing these two battle, and the final sequence delivers what you want in spades. King Kong vs. Godzilla rather radically and unexpectedly has King Kong win, too, which you might not love to see if you're more of a Godzilla fan, but Kong was probably a more rightful contender for the title of “King of the Monsters” at this stage, given he’d been around for almost 30 years. Within a decade or so, things arguably changed, though.