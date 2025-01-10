You may have heard, at some point in the last 70+ years, that Godzilla, as a series, is kind of a big deal. The first movie came out in 1954, and while it didn’t come up with the idea of making a film revolving around a giant monster, it tackled such a concept with a degree of seriousness and horror that was admirable for its time, and still makes the film hit hard when watched today. Its sequels, by and large, were a little more light-hearted, but replaced the solemness with action and, more often than not, other giant monsters for its titular one to fight.

The sheer number of Godzilla movies makes him more than worthy of holding the title of king of the monsters, with numerous releases in the 1970s, 1990s, 2000s, and even the 2010s helping to keep him relevant. Going back to the 1960s is interesting, though, because that’s when Godzilla really started to develop and find its identity as a series, given the 1950s only saw the release of two films: the original, and then 1955’s Godzilla Raids Again. All eight movies featuring the king of the monsters released in the 1960s are ranked below, starting with the forgettable and ending with the iconic.

8 'All Monsters Attack' (1969)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

The only truly irredeemable Godzilla movie from the 1960s is All Monsters Attack, as it’s one that kind of taints the legacy of the series, to some extent. It’s best ignored entirely, especially if you’re watching the series in order and have seen every Godzilla movie made before 1969. Everything that might be good here, if you haven’t seen those films, is just repurposed footage from older movies. Much of it plays out like a feature-length Godzilla clip show.

It's very kid-focused, with the plot here involving a human kid and Godzilla’s son, Minilla, forming an odd kind of bond through dreams the former has. The kid dreams about stock footage a great deal, it turns out, with pretty much all the action here being from earlier movies. This makes All Monsters Attack very boring, and also particularly frustrating if you don’t particularly like the character of Minilla, because most of the “original” stuff focusing on the monster side of things just features scenes with him.

7 'Son of Godzilla' (1967)

Directed by Jun Fukuda

The bad news regarding Son of Godzilla is that it, like All Monsters Attack, features Minilla quite prominently, but the good news is that even then, it’s still a good deal better than that aforementioned 1969 movie. All Monsters Attack felt cobbled together and a bit like a quick cash grab, whereas Son of Godzilla – while still being a bit kiddish and plodding at times – does function more like an actual Godzilla movie, and certainly has its moments; just enough to make it worthwhile for fans of the series.

As you might have guessed from the title, Son of Godzilla is all about Godzilla getting an adopted son, clashing with him a great deal at first (that stuff is pretty hilarious) before eventually accepting him, even though he is super ugly and clumsy. It’s also hard to be too critical of a movie when it contains a scene like this, as the infamous rock fight is weirdly iconic.

6 'Ebirah, Horror of the Deep' (1966)

Directed by Jun Fukuda

The titular Ebirah is a pretty under-utilized Godzilla foe overall. Sure, it might not be one of the greatest or most iconic monsters that Godzilla has gone up against, but Ebirah at least looks distinctive and was neat enough to be a title monster, featured in 1966’s Ebirah, Horror of the Deep. “Horror” might be overstating it a little, with the alternate title of Godzilla, Ebirah, Mothra: Great Duel in the South Seas being both cooler and more fitting.

The wacky plot here sees bad guys controlling a giant crustacean monster for their inevitably nefarious purposes, and both Godzilla and Mothra in turn being the only ones who can save the day. Like Son of Godzilla, it was directed by Jun Fukuda, whose Godzilla films from the 1960s don’t quite stack up to most of the ones Ishirō Honda directed… the exception, naturally, being All Monsters Attack. Thanks to that film, Honda was responsible for directing the worst Godzilla movie of the 1960s, alongside, of course, the five best ones.

5 'Invasion of Astro-Monster' (1965)

Directed by Ishirō Honda