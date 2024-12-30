If you go back and watch 1954’s Godzilla, it doesn’t exactly feel like something that would kick off a long-running series. Sure, the idea of seeing humanity grapple with a large monster is always intriguing, and Godzilla himself was instantly iconic, but that first movie does end rather conclusively (spoilers). Then again, horror legends like Frankenstein’s monster and Dracula never seem to stay dead for long, so by that logic, Godzilla’s return wasn’t too preposterous. What was a little wilder was the direction the series went in, with the solemn 1954 film being followed by some wacky and even kid-friendly sequels, all of them encompassing Godzilla’s Showa era.

The films from this era came out between 1954 and 1975, and are exceptionally varied, given the Showa era started with one of the darkest Godzilla films, and many entries released during the 1960s and 1970s rank among the silliest Godzilla movies. By 1975, some fatigue had set in, and Godzilla, as a series, took a break until 1984, which was when the Heisei era commenced. Those last five movies of the Showa era, likely responsible for encouraging the hiatus – some silly, and some genuinely good – all came out during the 1970s, and are ranked below.

5 'Godzilla vs. Gigan' (1972)

Directed by Jun Fukuda

One thing you have to get used to, when watching the final films of the Showa era, is an increasing sense of cheapness. Few old Godzilla movies hold up perfectly from a technical perspective, but the ones from the 1970s do have some more prominent limitations than many from the 1960s. But that can also add to how charming such films feel, when approached a certain way, and those inclined to enjoy cheesy Godzilla movies might well like Godzilla vs. Gigan quite a bit. After all, this is the one where Godzilla and Anguirus are shown speaking to each other, their conversation translated adorably via speech bubbles.

If that’s not enough, King Ghidorah also makes an appearance here, though the titular Gigan (who newer Godzilla fans might not be familiar with) makes the biggest impression of all the non-Godzilla monsters. With four main monsters at play here, there’s inevitably a good bit of schlocky action; certainly enough to make Godzilla vs. Gigan a decently fun watch. It doesn’t excel or do anything much better than the majority of the other Showa era films, but fans will come away satisfied. Considering it’s probably the “worst” of the 1970s Godzilla movies, it’s still pretty good overall, for what it is.

4 'Terror of Mechagodzilla' (1975)

Directed by Ishirō Honda