If you like giant monster movies, are interested in cinema history, or just like action/sci-fi flicks, you really can’t go wrong with watching all the Godzilla films, if you haven’t already. No joke. There are so many of them (dozens, at this stage) that you will probably be kept busy for a while if you choose to undertake such an endeavor, but it’s well worth it. Godzilla, as a series, is wonderful because of the variety. The movies differ in quality, sure (most are good, though), and are similarly diverse when it comes to things like genre and tone. Indeed, the title character himself fluctuates between being a hero, a villain, or something/someone in between.

Few decades showcase the versatility of Godzilla more than the 1990s. This decade was when the bulk of the Heisei era movies came out, this era was made up of a string of Godzilla movies made between 1984 and 1995 that had surprisingly strong continuity between entries. The 1990s also saw the release of the first full-on American Godzilla film, standing out from the alternate English-language re-edits/re-dubs that had existed before. Also, the very end of the decade saw the release of the first film in Godzilla’s somewhat divisive Millennium era. All seven live-action Godzilla feature films from the decade in question are ranked below, starting with the not-so-good and ending with the genuinely great.

7 'Godzilla' (1998)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

A big stinky poo-poo stupid movie that is dumb and not good and it smells, Godzilla (1998) contains nothing that makes it enjoyable in the ways that even the worst live-action Japanese Godzilla movies are, let alone it being anywhere close to comparable to the good Japanese films. Say what you want about the MonsterVerse and how dopey it can get, but at least the movies released within it so far are fun, and those behind such films understand a little more about how to entertain.

That makes 1998’s Godzilla easily the worst of the American Godzilla movies… well, by default, really, if it’s also the worst Godzilla movie. It’s hard to drum up enthusiasm to say anything else, so nothing else will be said. Bad movie. Makes giant monsters uncool somehow. Unhappy viewing experience. What are next.

6 'Godzilla 2000: Millennium' (1999)

Directed by Takao Okawara

Having the fortune of coming out one year after the worst Godzilla movie and thereby looking kind of great in comparison, judging Godzilla 2000: Millennium on its own does admittedly reveal it to be a lesser film in the overall series. But it’s not a worthless one, by any means, kind of getting the series back on track, easing the pain of the previous year’s release, and also kicking off the Millennium era of the series right before the new millennium actually started.

There were a bunch of films and other things that used the number 2000 in their titles around this time, because 2000 is a cool-sounding, even number, and people were excited/scared about such a year beginning. Anyway, Godzilla 2000: Millennium does a decent job at telling a straightforward Godzilla story (he has to fight a pretty cool monster named Orga), and it did gift the world with at least one absolutely iconic/immortal line of dialogue: “Godzilla is inside each one of us.” Beautiful. Inspirational. Lovely.

5 'Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla' (1994)

Directed by Kensho Yamashita

It’s hard to find the strength within oneself to genuinely hate a movie that sees Godzilla fighting a foe literally called SpaceGodzilla. Well, the most cynical among us would say that it’s a lazy way to just have an antagonist that’s very similar to the central character, but to SpaceGodzilla’s credit, he is a worthy combatant to Earth Godzilla, and some of the action that goes down when the two titans clash is pretty satisfying stuff.

Elsewhere, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla does go through the motions a bit, and is overall the weakest entry in the otherwise strong Heisei era of the overall series. It was the penultimate one, and did suggest that maybe it was starting to become time to wrap this particular era up… and thankfully, that’s what ended up happening, with the Heisei era going out on a high the following year (more on that 1995 film in a bit).

4 'Godzilla vs. Mothra' (1992)

Directed by Takao Okawara

Mothra had a remarkable decade during the 1990s, with the iconic giant moth getting a crossover movie with Godzilla (1992’s Godzilla vs. Mothra) and a solo trilogy; three movies that constituted the Rebirth of Mothra trilogy (1996-1998). Mothra is always a force for good, while the Heisei era version of Godzilla is more of an antihero/force of nature, and then a third major monster in this film – Battra – serves as an evil counterpart to Mothra.

The human drama here is a little lacking, even by Godzilla standards, but most of the monster stuff is pretty fun (as usual). For as wonderful as Mothra is, there is an argument to be made that combat that highlights Godzilla fighting against flying opponents can get a little repetitive after a while, with lots of swooping and less crunchy/satisfying brawling, but that feels more nitpicky. Seeing Mothra in all her glory, with 1990s-level special effects compared to the 1960s films, was also cool, as the character had been absent from the Godzilla series for almost a quarter of a decade by 1992.

3 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II' (1993)

Directed by Takao Okawara

Though the original Mechagodzilla movie might well reign supreme, the character making a return in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II was still pretty awesome, with this 1993 movie being one of the more underrated in the Godzilla series. It’s a film that’s generous with all its monsters, given it doesn’t settle for just having Regular Godzilla and Mechagodzilla, with Godzilla Junior making his first of three appearances here, and series mainstay Rodan also playing a role in the plot.

Given how many monsters there are here, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II functioned as something of a kaiju blockbuster, proving successful in Japan (though more of a cult hit – and, as mentioned before, a bit underrated – outside Japan). You get a real monster mash here; not anything quite on the level of Destroy All Monsters, sure, but it’s still satisfying to see them all within the one flick here.

2 'Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah' (1991)

Directed by Kazuki Ōmori

Even if it’s not quite a time travel comedy, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah comes pretty close, considering how gonzo it is overall. It dials the campiness right up, rivaling some of the schlockier Showa era films in that regard, but it’s not entirely devoid of pathos… just mostly. Time travel is introduced as a way to go back and exterminate Godzilla before he can grow larger and more powerful, but the aliens who grant the human race such power have their own reasons for interfering.

That all sounds enticing enough, surely, but the fact King Ghidorah is the main foe here (Godzilla’s nemesis) just makes it all the more explosive and bombastic. Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah also feels as though it had more than a few elements that proved influential for 2023’s acclaimed Godzilla Minus One, which was a more serious film, sure, but there are some similarities if you want to go digging and/or overthinking a little.

1 'Godzilla vs. Destoroyah' (1995)

Directed by Takao Okawara