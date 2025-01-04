Some people might be tempted to call the Godzilla run of movies throughout the earliest years of the 21st century to be kind of weak, but those people just don't get it, man. If they were tried in court for being really Godzillaheads, they would not come away looking favorably. Those who understand the series – and its capacity for goofiness, sincerity, and nightmare fuel – understand that Godzilla has just got to do its Godzilla thing sometimes, and then it’s on fans to appreciate what they're going for. By the year 2000, having Godzilla be a clear hero (like in some of the Showa era movies), or a tragic villain (like in the 1954 original), or even something of an antihero (as seen in the Heisei era)… it had all been done. The approach, now, was just to go nuts with every movie.

You didn’t know what you were going to get. The Millennium era – which began in 1999 and ended in 2004 – encompassed six live-action Godzilla movies. The return-to-basics one was pretty much 1999’s Godzilla 2000: Millennium, and then from there, pretty much all bets are off. Familiar foes returned, as did some newbies, Godzilla looked and acted different each time, the continuity got confusing (not all of these acknowledge all the others), and then the Millennium era exploded out beautifully in 2004, at which point there wasn’t another Godzilla movie until 2014 (the American one), and not another live-action Japanese Godzilla movie until 2016’s Shin Godzilla. Anyway, this run of Godzilla is underrated, and the five that ultimately saw release during the 2000s are ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the legendary.

5 'Godzilla vs. Megaguirus' (2000)

Directed by Masaaki Tezuka

Godzilla vs. Megaguirus is the least essential movie of the bunch that's being considered right now, but it can’t be called terrible. Honestly, the hate this one sometimes gets makes it sound like it could be an all-time shocking giant monster movie, and it really isn't. It’s just fine, and might well even be fine enough to warrant getting called a bit underrated overall. The timeline here is an alternate one, and in it, Godzilla has been getting continually more powerful. Humanity, as always, develops some kind of advanced weapon that should stand a chance at defeating Godzilla, but then things go wrong, and eventually, new foes are released: giant bugs, some of them being especially huge.

So, yes, Godzilla vs. Megaguirus is the one where Godzilla fights bugs, and even if it’s stupid, it works, dammit! In the pantheon of Godzilla movies (there are like 40 now, or close to it), many other equally stupid and overall less enjoyable movies can be found, so you really can do a whole lot worse than something like Godzilla vs. Megaguirus. It’s not an essential watch for the more casual fans of Godzilla, but completionists will probably be pleasantly surprised by how not too painful getting through this one ends up being.

4 'Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.' (2003)

Directed by Masaaki Tezuka

Things pick up a little here, because Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. stands as a solid Godzilla film released during the 21st century so far. It’s also the sequel to another movie released around this time, and given that one was released in 2002 (and is better), it’s a little hard talking about the slightly less impressive 2003 film without going over the 2002 one too much. Oh, well. Here goes. Godzilla and the fearsome MechaGodzilla (known here as Kiryu) had a pretty huge battle earlier, and now, Kiryu still poses a threat to Japan, especially if Mothra and her two tiny fairies are to be believed (and they always should be; they know what’s up).

The plot of Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. then ends up revolving around the disposal of Kiryu to keep things safe, but then Godzilla realizes that without Kiryu, causing the sort of chaos that he loves causing will just become easier. Then it’s kind of like, “Hey, maybe we should bring Kiryu back? Give the people what they want?” Tokyo might not get what it wants, but the people do, with another Godzilla and MechaGodzilla showdown, and Mothra is also here now for good measure. It’s the strange second part of a fun but somewhat sporadic two-parter, and an overall good – but not quite great – Godzilla movie.

3 'Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla' (2002)

Directed by Masaaki Tezuka

So, with the form of MechaGodzilla that was present in Tokyo S.O.S., and who emerged in 2002’s Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla, the so-called Kiryu is a cyborg made out of the remains of the original Godzilla who perished back in 1954. This construction takes place because a new – and certainly not deceased – Godzilla has just emerged, and so the entire movie ends up revolving around a race to fully construct and equip Kiryu before the new Godzilla can wreak too much damage to Japan and its long-suffering population (these movies will have you believe giant monster interferences are just a way of life over there).

The pilot who's made to pilot Kiryu makes some strange discoveries, too, owing to the soul of the original Godzilla still being entrapped inside Kiryu. It’s all mostly science fiction, but there’s a little bit by way of fantastical elements at play here, given the whole soul thing, and that does, admittedly, add flavor in a pretty nice way. The other cool thing about Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla is the fact that it’s only about 88 minutes long, and it spends so much of that runtime on non-stop, bonkers action. Those wanting to see Godzilla go up against a slightly new take of an iconic foe – and really go to town for a large chunk of the movie – will probably be happy with this one.

2 'Godzilla: Final Wars' (2004)

Directed by Ryûhei Kitamura

The big kahuna of Godzilla movies, and a 50-year-anniversary celebration for the ages, Godzilla: Final Wars takes just about everything cool about the Godzilla movies made earlier and crams them – making a complete mess – into a blender. Then, because there’s, of course, no lid, the blender is turned on. And the blender stays on for just over two hours, with everything there to watch Godzilla: Final Wars stuck in the room, and not allowed to leave until the blender is turned off. You will get iconic bits of the series fired at you, stuck in your air, or parts of it might barrel you over. No one is safe. This movie has no chill.

But that’s also what makes it wonderful. It’s a series of rematches with old foes unequipped to deal with a particularly powerful iteration of Godzilla, and, meanwhile, aliens battle humans in their own elaborate action sequences. Godzilla even gets to decimate the 1998 version of Godzilla (dubbed “Zilla”) in a hilarious fight that barely lasts seconds. Godzilla: Final Wars is kind of vulgar, stupid, and mean-spirited, but it’s also extremely entertaining and, because of all the extremity, it could well qualify as the funniest Godzilla movie released to date.

1 'Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack' (2001)

Directed by Shusuke Kaneko