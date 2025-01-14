A series that kicked off way back in 1954, and is still going strong to this day, Godzilla is perhaps the first thing many people will think of when they hear the term “giant monster movie,” and for good reason. The titular character has been in almost 40 feature films to date, and those films all belong to a wide variety of genres. Some Godzilla movies are goofy and action-packed, while others focus more on horror and drama. It’s a series that’s dabbled in out-there sci-fi concepts like time travel, and entries in the series have been produced in both Japan (where the series originated, and where most of the films were made) and the U.S.

The U.S. branch of Godzilla took off in a big way during the 2010s, thanks to the beginning of the ongoing MonsterVerse, and two of the three Godzilla movies of the 2020s so far have belonged to that side of things, too. But the 2020s has also seen the release of a live-action Japanese Godzilla movie that ranks among the best in the entire series, so it’s a pretty great time to be a fan of the king of the monsters. Hopefully, the second half of the decade will see the release of some more Godzilla flicks, but for now, here’s every single one of them released during the 2020s so far, ranked from pretty good to pretty great.

3 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' (2024)

Directed by Adam Wingard