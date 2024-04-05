Even though many of the most highly acclaimed Godzilla movies feature compelling human characters and drama not directly involving giant monsters (see 2023’s Godzilla Minus One, for example), no one’s going to argue the giant monster fights aren’t tons of fun. Sequences of massive destruction and massive foes clashing violently aren’t the only reasons to watch kaiju movies, but they can be key to such a film’s entertainment value.

What follows isn’t necessarily a rundown of the very best Godzilla movies, but rather the ones that contain the most action, proving enjoyable in large part because of the spectacle and over-the-top smackdowns they depict. Naturally, this prioritizes those Godzilla films that feature more than one monster, and while not all are definable as clever or thought-provoking works of art (though some arguably are), every single one of the following movies prove hugely entertaining.

10 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla' (1974)

Director: Jun Fukuda

Image via Toho

Mechagodzilla made one hell of a debut in 1974’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, quickly establishing itself as one of Godzilla’s strongest and most iconic foes. Mechagodzilla is exactly what you’d expect him to be: a gigantic robot that has the appearance of Godzilla but is entirely metallic, and therefore has a certain durability that makes it extra intimidating. It doesn’t hurt that Mechagodzilla also has some pretty devastating weapons, too.

The two monsters clash pretty frequently throughout Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, at least by the standards of older Godzilla movies. The brief runtime that clocks in at under 90 minutes also adds to the feeling that there’s very little downtime – or time to waste – here, and there are two other monsters featured here that get in on the action: Anguirus and King Caesar.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla Release Date March 21, 1974 Director Jun Fukuda Cast Masaaki Daimon , Kazuya Aoyama , Reiko Tajima , Akihiko Hirata Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Adventure

Watch on Max

9 'Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack' (2001)

Director: Shusuke Kaneko

Close

The Godzilla series has been chugging along pretty strong overall since the start of the 21st century, with the second release of said century, Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, being one of the very best Godzilla movies. Godzilla himself has been villainous in other movies, but rarely is depicted as being as malicious as he is within this film.

Tying many of the monsters to fantastical/mythological ideas rather than sci-fi concepts, Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack delivers on the bombast and action suggested by its title (there’s a fourth monster here, too, the underappreciated Baragon). It’s not just about the “all-out attacking,” given there are interesting non-action scenes and compelling human characters here, but those mostly after destruction and monster fights will come away undoubtedly satisfied, too.

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Godzilla vs. Destoroyah' (1995)

Director: Takao Okawara

Image via Toho

Like Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, Godzilla vs. Destoroyah isn’t just about explosions, violence, and destruction, having a ton more to offer. If anything, it’s just icing on the cake that this concluding entry of Godzilla’s Heisei era does deliver some monumental and tense action set pieces, with the stakes being just about as high as they’ve ever been for the series.

Godzilla is at risk of melting down and effectively exploding in a way that will cause untold devastation, all the while the other titular monster, Destoroyah, proves just as much of a threat, being born from the weapon that originally destroyed Godzilla back in 1954. It’s a dark, sad, and particularly death-filled Godzilla movie, with action that’s exciting to watch, sure, but that also proves to be unexpectedly stirring on an emotional level.

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Release Date December 9, 1995 Director Takao Okawara , Ishirô Honda Cast Takurô Tatsumi , Yôko Ishino , Yasufumi Hayashi , Megumi Odaka Runtime 103 minutes

Rent on Google Play

7 'King Kong vs. Godzilla' (1962)

Director: Ishirō Honda

Image via Toho

Standing as one of the goofiest of all Godzilla movies, King Kong vs. Godzilla marked the first (but certainly not the last) time Japan’s most famous giant monster was featured in a film alongside the most famous from the U.S. It sees Kong being exploited as per usual, only those wanting to capture him do so at the same time that Godzilla emerges again, leading to both monsters battling each other to determine which one’s the true king.

King Kong vs. Godzilla doubles down on silliness and cheese, which could make it something of an acquired taste, and perhaps not the most appealing for those who prefer their Godzilla movies to have stronger messages or thematic content. But anyone who wants to see the battle promised by the title will certainly find it here, and then some, with this being one of the most entertaining early Godzilla movies viewed from the perspective of an action movie fan.

King Kong vs. Godzilla Release Date August 11, 1962 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Tadao Takashima , Kenji Sahara , Yû Fujiki , Ichirô Arishima , Jun Tazaki , Akihiko Hirata Runtime 91

Buy on Amazon

6 'Destroy All Monsters' (1968)

Director: Ishirō Honda

Image via Toho

If you want to judge a kaiju movie based on how many recognizable monsters appeared in it, 1968’s Destroy All Monsters would be a candidate for the best of all time. And, honestly, if you want to judge it as a regular Godzilla movie, it’s also pretty awesome, depicting the chaos that unfolds when an alien race decides to unleash numerous monsters on the world, all of whom had previously been living peacefully on the island known as Monsterland.

It's a real go-for-broke type movie, feeling like it could well have been a strong finale for the Godzilla series as a whole, given just how many familiar faces show up and take part in some ridiculous fight sequences. Destroy All Monsters is simply very charming and trumps even Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla and King Kong vs. Godzilla when it comes to selecting which Showa era Godzilla movie has the most action.

Destroy All Monsters Director Ishirô Honda , Jun Fukuda Cast Akira Kubo , Jun Tazaki , Yukiko Kobayashi , Yoshio Tsuchiya Runtime 88 minutes

Watch on Max

5 'Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah' (1991)

Director: Kazuki Ōmori

Close

An honestly underrated film in the series, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah is best known as the Godzilla movie that has the brazen confidence to introduce time travel to the franchise. It does so in a way that’s honestly a ton of fun, even if it does also result in a supremely silly movie that features dinosaurs, World War II, aliens, and not one, but two versions of the iconic King Ghidorah.

Given it’s a movie that goes to some wild places and is willing to tackle some outlandish concepts, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah is naturally a great deal of fun, and keeps the amount of action on-screen high throughout. By featuring aliens with uncanny abilities, the action isn’t just limited to the giant monsters, either, making it the rare Godzilla movie where the characters who aren’t gigantic are also allowed to get in on the action.

Buy on Amazon

4 'Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla' (2002)

Director: Masaaki Tezuka