Good old Godzilla, nothing beats that. Okay, well, King Kong did come out before the first Godzilla movie (1933 for the big monkey’s debut vs. 1954 for the big lizard’s debut), but there have been far more Godzilla movies than King Kong movies. There have been almost 40 in total, released over the past seven decades now, and these are all pretty varied when it comes to style and tone, even if some iteration of the titular monster is always present.

The series started pretty dark, but then a good many sequels – principally the ones released in the 1960s – saw Godzilla get a little goofier and even more family-friendly. But since then, variety has been a big part of the series, and for every silly/action-packed Godzilla movie, there tends to be one that’s either a little scarier, grittier, or more downbeat. Some of the darkest Godzilla movies are ranked below, starting with the slightly solemn/weird and ending with the most soul-crushing.

10 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla' (1974)

Directed by Jun Fukuda

Sure, Mechagodzilla, as a character, might sound a little silly on paper, but he’s introduced as a genuine threat in his first movie, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. This one – and its 1975 sequel, Terror of Mechagodzilla – ramp things up in terms of violence, threat, and grit, at least compared to some of the campier Godzilla movies released in preceding years, especially the likes of Son of Godzilla and Godzilla vs. Megalon.

This movie kicks off with people thinking Godzilla has turned evil, with his worst misdeed involving brutally breaking Anguirus’s jaw… but it turns out to be a mechanical version of the King of the Monsters. And that mechanical foe puts up an impressive fight against the real Godzilla; one that gets pretty brutal for a kaiju movie this many years old.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla Release Date March 21, 1974

Kazuya Aoyama

Reiko Tajima

9 'Godzilla vs. Hedorah' (1971)

Directed by Yoshimitsu Banno