The Godzilla series has been generally entertaining people for seven decades now… well, for the most part. The films in the series that aren’t so good aren’t exactly entertaining, but they're surprisingly few and far between, considering there are almost 40 movies in total. Also, some Godzilla films are kind of grim and emotionally heavy, perhaps thereby not being “fun” in the traditional sense.

The 1954 original kind of counts, concerning Godzilla films in the latter camp, so its exclusion from the ranking below shouldn’t be taken as a slight on its quality. The following is not a ranking of the best Godzilla movies, but rather the ones that are the most entertaining (and there is some crossover, sure). Things start with the very fun, and end with the most giddily entertaining. You know the deal.

10 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla' (1974)

Directed by Jun Fukuda

Pretty much every time Mechagodzilla shows up, he’s bad news for Godzilla himself, but generally good news for viewers, seeing as the mechanized version of the King of the Monsters is a naturally great villain. He’s introduced with style and bombast in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, which was the penultimate Showa era film, and one that got kind of gritty following several more light-hearted and/or out-there entries.

There’s a savagery present here in some of the fight scenes, plus some actual menace early on, thanks to Mechagodzilla (temporarily) being successful in convincing others that he’s actually Godzilla. Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla doesn’t overstay its welcome as far as the runtime goes, and delivers some pretty frequent – and satisfying – monster smackdowns, so it ranks pretty high in the entertainment department.

9 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Remember about 200 words ago, that thing about the most entertaining Godzilla movies not necessarily being the best Godzilla movies? Godzilla vs. Kong is proof of that, because this is about as dumb and junk food-esque as movies get, delivering little more than a giant monkey and a giant lizard punching each other and knocking over some buildings in the process.

Well, there’s also another famous kaiju that shows up, but everything else (like, anything involving the human characters) is barely worth thinking about. Godzilla vs. Kong has great action regarding the battle promised in its title, and enough of the movie is focused on that part – the stuff that works – to make it a blast to watch, even if it’s about as far from substantive as a film can get.