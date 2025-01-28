As of 2025, there have been eight official Godzilla movies that have featured Mechagodzilla in some capacity, which arguably isn't enough. Admittedly, if you want to look outside the main series, it is possible to find some other appearances elsewhere. For example, Mechagodzilla was technically featured in Ready Player One, alongside various other characters from popular properties. That was a bit of a gimmick, but any Mechagodzilla is welcome.

To focus on the Godzilla series, though, what follows is a rough ranking of every movie that’s featured the iconic mechanized foe of the King of the Monsters; a being that’s very much his equal, or sometimes even stronger. Not all these films are great, but Mechagodzilla is (almost) always great, with the ranking below starting with one kind of stinky film, before ending with a bunch of kaiju classics.

8 'Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle' (2018)

Directed by Hiroyuki Seshita, Kobun Shizuno

It’s hard to find the motivation to explain why Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle sucks, but it just does. It was the second film in a fairly lackluster anime trilogy of Godzilla films, and it should’ve been something cool, because it finds a way to radically alter the character of Mechagodzilla. Here, Mechagodzilla is actually a giant weapon known as Mechagodzilla City, which sounds cool, right?

Wrong! Mechagodzilla City is lame and so are any of the “action” scenes involving it. This entire movie is a slog to get through and Godzilla fans are better off just closing their eyes and imagining Godzilla fighting something called Mechagodzilla City for about an hour and a half. Sincerely, don’t waste your time on Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle. It is not worth it.

7 'Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters' (2017)

Directed by Hiroyuki Seshita, Kobun Shizuno

Within the previously mentioned Godzilla anime trilogy, the closest an entry comes to feeling bearable is Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. Actually, it might even be a little better than bearable, because it has a novel premise, setting things in the distant future and telling a story that revolves around surviving human beings trying to reclaim Earth from Godzilla and various other monsters.

For setting things up, and for containing some entertaining sequences, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is sporadically fun, even if, in hindsight, it’s harder to enjoy the film knowing everything promised here goes pretty much nowhere in the end. Also, Mechagodzilla’s role here is pretty small; more just a tease for its role in the aforementioned second movie (which, again, was beyond disappointing).

6 'Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.' (2003)

Directed by Masaaki Tezuka

Here’s where things start getting kind of good, because Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. is a generally fun time, and a pretty good entry in the Godzilla series for anyone who digs Mechagodzilla. It was the second film of the Millennium era to feature the robotic version of Godzilla and, while not quite as good as the first (more on that 2002 film a little later), Tokyo S.O.S. is still good overall.

Narratively, this one pits a somewhat reworked version of Mechagodzilla against Regular Old Godzilla, and throws Mothra into the mix for good measure, because everyone likes Mothra. Outside the action scenes, there might well be an argument to be made that Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. doesn’t offer a ton that’s radical or new, but it’s also only 90 minutes long and kind of gleefully simple/no-nonsense, so maybe it’s better to just shut up and enjoy it for what it is.

5 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II' (1993)

Directed by Takao Okawara

A couple of years before Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, Godzilla had a memorable battle with King Ghidorah, plus a fight with an upgraded version of Ghidorah dubbed Mecha-King Ghidorah (you’re seeing double here; four King Ghidorahs!). That’s relevant here, because Mechagodzilla is constructed out of the remains of Mecha-King Ghidorah. Also, Rodan is in this film. And an infant Godzilla. It’s got everything.

Well, maybe it’s a bit over-stuffed and messy, all the while not quite being able to call itself one of the very best Godzilla films of the 1990s. But Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II still has more than enough in it that works, and the large number of monsters that play a role here will ensure that long-time fans of the series (you know, the ones who probably like seeing multiple iconic monsters show up) will probably have a good time watching this one.

4 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Yeah, okay, Godzilla vs. Kong is about as dopey as giant monster movies get, but it totally knows what it is and doesn’t seem ashamed about delivering spectacle and action at the expense of everything else. You get Godzilla fighting King Kong here, and surely that’s enough. That’s what the title promises. That’s what the movie delivers. Nothing else matters, and the boring human stuff is easy to just ignore, really.

But, near the end, Godzilla vs. Kong does introduce a bit of a curveball, throwing a new version of Mechagodzilla into the mix for the finale, making things a little more Godzilla and Kong vs. Mechagodzilla (a potentially more accurate title that would also be a spoiler). Seeing three of the most iconic giant monsters of all time take part in a battle was sweet; don’t listen to this film’s haters.

3 'Terror of Mechagodzilla' (1975)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

You can’t really go wrong with any Godzilla film from the 1970s, especially if you have a soft spot for the goofier and/or more out-there entries in the series. The Showa era might've been winding down (and the filmmakers running out of money, to some extent), but this was the era of Godzilla that birthed Mechagodzilla, with him being a significant part of the last two films in this run of Godzilla flicks.

The final Showa era film was Terror of Mechagodzilla, which has a title that tells you everything you need to know. Mechagodzilla is kind of making a mess of things, and you’ll never guess which monster has a chance at ending this reign of terror! Originality isn't quite Terror of Mechagodzilla’s strong suit, sure, but who’s going to complain when the movie is also as much fun as it is?

2 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla' (1974)

Directed by Jun Fukuda

Terror of Mechagodzilla had a slight feeling of “second verse, same as the first” to it, even if that repeated verse was still a ton of fun to listen to again. The best Mechagodzilla film of the Showa era, though, is undoubtedly Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, which came out one year before Terror of Mechagodzilla and, unsurprisingly, served as the giant monster’s formal/big screen introduction.

Mechagodzilla makes an impression straight away, and Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla is overall pretty impactful and doesn’t mess around, either, having a rather surprising level of violence for a Godzilla film of its time (in the late 1960s and during the 1970s, to some extent, Godzilla films were a little more kid-friendly). Given it was the first appearance of Mechagodzilla, it’s tempting to call Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla the best film featuring the character, but, arguably, one other movie tops it…