Actions can speak louder than words, and when it comes to the Godzilla series, action scenes do seem to mean more than the quieter, dialogue-driven movies, at least most of the time. Seeing the king of the monsters lash out against humanity or defend the people of Earth from other monsters is always great fun, but every Godzilla movie has its human characters, and dialogue is, therefore, a necessary part of the equation, even if, much of the time, the humans are just explaining what the monsters are doing.

For those who want to see the series’ writing/dialogue at its best, the following quotes are all good examples, each demonstrating there’s more to the Godzilla series than just smashing and crashing and monster face-bashing. Some quotes are serious, some are quite funny, and one even comes from the mouth of Godzilla himself. All these are ranked below, roughly by how memorable/iconic they are.

15 "Damn Godzilla... You're mistaken if you think your powers are a match for Mechagodzilla."

'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla' (1974)

Image via Toho

By the mid-1970s, the Godzilla series was on somewhat shaky footing. In hindsight, it’s possible to see that it bounced back in subsequent years/decades, but the Showa era, as it’s now understood, was in its dying days. It went out with a bang, though, thanks to the introduction of Mechagodzilla, a foe that looks and functions exactly how you'd think, based on that name, that was the primary antagonist for the last two Showa era movies, 1974’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla and 1975’s Terror of Mechagodzilla.

The obviously villainous (again, going by the name) Alien Supreme Leader Kuronuma refers to the might of Mechagodzilla, and the idea that Godzilla’s mistaken if he thinks he can take on his robotic counterpart. Thankfully, Kuronuma’s confidence was a little misplaced, but to his credit, Mechagodzilla put up quite the fight in both of its first two appearances in the Godzilla series, cementing it as a badass movie monster.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla Release Date March 21, 1974 Director Jun Fukuda Cast Masaaki Daimon , Kazuya Aoyama , Reiko Tajima , Akihiko Hirata Runtime 84 minutes

14 "Godzilla's saying, 'We have no reason to help humans. Humans are always bullying us.' Rodan says he agrees."

'Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster' (1964)

Image via Toho

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster introduces Ghidorah, the three-headed monster incredibly well, with the foe going on to arguably be Godzilla’s arch-nemesis (though the aforementioned Mechagodzilla is a contender). Ghidorah is also an important film in making Godzilla a progressively more gentle character, as he was throughout much of the Showa era, given he teams up with Mothra and Rodan here to combat King Ghidorah.

The above quote, regarding a “conversation” between Godzilla, Rodan, and Mothra might sound cheesy on paper, but it works within the film, and adds a little more complexity to a narrative that boils down to Godzilla saving the world. Godzilla and Rodan are clearly conflicted about whether they should feel like they have to save human lives, but the team-up and saving does eventually commence, and Godzilla’s heroic arc – if you want to call it that – continues for a number of movies going forward.

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster Release Date December 20, 1964 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Yôsuke Natsuki , Yuriko Hoshi , Hiroshi Koizumi , Akiko Wakabayashi Runtime 85 minutes

13 "King Kong can't make a monkey out of us."

'King Kong vs. Godzilla' (1963)

Image via Toho

So, even though 1964’s Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster was at least a little thoughtful, and the original Godzilla from 1954 was very thought-provoking, that doesn’t mean a film released between the two necessarily had to be. In the case of King Kong vs. Godzilla, schlock reigned supreme, especially if you watch the 1963 American version, which adds a few new scenes, trims some others, and generally makes the dialogue goofier than the 1962 Japanese version (which was still somewhat silly, for sure).

But those after something stupid will have fun with the original showdown between Kong and Godzilla, especially with lines of dialogue like "King Kong can't make a monkey out of us." It’s dumb enough to almost wrap around and become clever again, and is far from the only stupid line or moment found in King Kong vs. Godzilla.

King Kong vs. Godzilla Release Date August 11, 1962 Director Ishirô Honda , Norman Tokar Cast Tadao Takashima , Kenji Sahara , Yû Fujiki , Ichirô Arishima , Mie Hama Runtime 91 Minutes

12 "Godzilla and Biollante aren't monsters. It's the unscrupulous scientists who create them that are monsters."

'Godzilla vs. Biollante' (1989)

Image via Toho

Time and again, the Godzilla series returns to the idea of man being the real monster, not the actual monsters themselves. It’s hammered on a little thick in dialogue sometimes, but such a message is often central to narratives about monsters. It’s even more relevant than usual in the perpetually underrated Godzilla vs. Biollante, given both titular monsters were effectively created by humanity.

They're tragic beings, Biollante especially, which is a monster both fearsome and pitiful, and one of the greatest to ever appear in a kaiju movie. The above quote spells out the central tragedy for the people at the back who might not have picked up on it otherwise. It’s a testament to how good and moving Godzilla vs. Biollante is, though, that it makes such dialogue work, blunt as it might sound.

11 "The major cities of the world are being destroyed, one-by-one by the monsters: Moscow by Rodan, Peking by Mothra, London by Manda, Paris by Baragon. And, here's a special news bulletin. Godzilla is now in New York City. The city is being invaded by Godzilla!"

'Destroy All Monsters' (1968)

Image via Toho

Destroy All Monsters is an action-packed Godzilla movie that effectively says “Screw it” and throws all sorts of monsters into the ring; pretty much all that had been seen in the series up until that point. The plot involves said monsters causing chaos around the world for initially mysterious reasons, with it eventually being revealed that aliens are behind the scheme and have been brainwashing the monsters to lash out against humanity.

Eventually, King Ghidorah is the big bad that all the monsters can team up to defeat, but before then, a good deal of the conflict involves not the monsters being destroyed, but “All Monsters” doing the destroying. It’s hammered home well by a panicked newsreader early on in the film, who’s seemingly unable to keep up with all the major cities being attacked by suddenly aggressive monsters, Godzilla himself included.

Destroy All Monsters

rent

Director Ishirô Honda , Jun Fukuda Cast Akira Kubo , Jun Tazaki , Yukiko Kobayashi , Yoshio Tsuchiya Runtime 88 minutes

10 "Man is more frightening than Gojira."

'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

Image via Toho Pictures

The idea of “man being the real monster” is a well-worn one, both within the Godzilla series and throughout the sci-fi/horror/fantasy genres more broadly. Man is even said to be more frightening than the remarkably frightening version of Godzilla (called "Gojira" here; the original Japanese name for the monster) that shows up in Shin Godzilla; a horrific creature that functions like a walking natural disaster, continually evolving and always looking like it’s in pain.

Humanity might not be more frightening physically, but Shin Godzilla does point out the horrors and frustrations inherent in systems that humanity has set up, and how such ways of acting let innocent people down when disaster strikes. Pointing out the inherent flaws of humanity and government is key to Shin Godzilla, and therefore, the above quote works reasonably well to reflect that and turn the subtext into text, so to speak.

Shin Godzilla

rent

Release Date July 29, 2016 Director Hideaki Anno , Shinji Higuchi Cast Satomi Ishihara , Jun Kunimura , Shinya Tsukamoto , Hiroki Hasegawa , Nozomi de Lencquesaing , Mark Chinnery Runtime 118 Main Genre Sci-Fi

9 "What? That we're being invaded by little green men from outer space? Let's just keep it as our secret. You can tell your son about it when he's born, Major Spielberg."

'Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah' (1991)